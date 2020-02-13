The hashtag #MAGAValentinesGifts was the # 1 trend topic on Twitter on Wednesday as critics and supporters of President Donald Trump shared their ideas for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift related to “Make America Great Again”.

The hashtag was started from the @ HoosierMamaTags account, which offers a different hashtag game every day at 7 p.m. Easter. The account is managed by the @ charley_ck14 account, which claims to have won the hashtag wars segment of the now canceled late night comedy show @midnight on Comedy Central three times.

“Love is in the air and passionate Trump supporters want to make VD great again. We know that they will buy everything, so let’s play … #MAGAValentinesGifts,” @HoosierMamaTags wrote next to a GIF of a cupid with Trump’s face was hit by a fly swatter.

Given the framing, most of the early tweets were anti-Trump tweets, but as the hashtag picked up speed, Trump’s followers also weighed in.

Trump supporter @RealLonestarTX hit “Another SCOTUS Seat!” In front. for the president. During his tenure, Trump appointed Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court after the death of conservative judges Antonin Scalia and Brett Kavanaugh, who replaced retired judge Anthony Kennedy. Kennedy’s decisions were conservative, but were viewed as swing voting on specific issues, particularly LGBTQ rights and freedom of speech cases.

“A Big Beautiful Wall” was drawn up by the Philadelphia Young Republicans, referring to Trump’s promise of a US-Mexico border wall. Trump has promised to complete 450 miles of the wall by 2021. So far, just over 100 miles of the wall have been built, although Trump says the wall “is rising at record speed”.

Twitter user @ TheRealJarJar2 was short and to the point with her request. “Another 4 years,” they wrote.

Some supporters took the opportunity to make proposals that were not of a political nature. Twitter user @ magamania2018 posted a photo of a woman from an anime wearing a white baseball cap “Make America Great Again” with the caption: “Something that will make your MAGA girl make this face #MAGAValentinesGifts . “

Trump supporter @ CRZYRedHead2018 gave good advice regardless of his political conviction: “Cook your loved ones breakfast and dinner. A gift from the heart.”

President Donald Trump represents Polly Olson, a student from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, holding up a Valentine’s Day card that prevented the school from distributing it on campus in 2019. Trump was the subject of a trend hashtag, #MAGAValentinesGifts.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty

Trump’s critics, however, often satirized on their answers. The Twitter user @mrjafri shared a Valentine’s Day with the heading “You have built a wall in my heart” and referred again to the border wall.

“Candles,” @MrRaceBannon wrote, along with a picture of the white Supremacist rally “Unite the Right” 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, at which demonstrators held Tiki torches.

Trump’s alleged relationship with Stormy Daniels was a common point. “A check for $ 130,000,” wrote @ NeverThatRobin2, referring to the money Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen paid to the adult film star in exchange for her alleged 2006 affair with Trump. Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani later said that while Trump was reimbursing Cohen, Trump didn’t know what it was intended for, and Cohen had only said he needed the money to “spend”.

Some critics joked without a political punch line.

“MAGA makeup palette with only orange tones from Walmart #MAGAValentinesGifts,” wrote @robyndwoskin. One picture showed Trump with makeup on his face, but not on the neck or on the sides of his head.

The best non-explicit political tweet, however, was an edited music video by @Effects_Include, using clips from Trump’s speeches to get the president to sing the song “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

“A Hot Island song that melts his icy heart,” they wrote.

The song was originally made by YouTuber Maestro Ziikos and released in July 2019. The original video had over 22 million views at press time.