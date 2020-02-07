Advertisement

Spoilers forward for A million small things Season 2, Episode 12. For all fans hoping that Maggie and Gary come together again at A Million Little Things, the end of the February 6 episode was really encouraging. After discovering the truth about Eric’s lies from Delilah, Gary marched straight to Maggie’s house to check on her – and apologize for some of his mistakes in their relationship. “I just wanted to come here and tell you that I could have saved myself better,” he said.

It was a big step for Gary to do, perhaps spurred on by finally confronting his absent mother and working on that situation a bit. Unfortunately, he refused Maggie’s offer to eat – but while saying no, he looked like he really wanted to say yes. On the way out of her apartment, he paused and looked back at her door, and fans could feel that he was as close as he ever tried to reconcile with her.

However, the fact that things are going better does not mean that Maggie and Gary will get back together quickly. The summary for the episode “Daisy” from February 13 looks a bit promising: “Maggie and Gary face a harsh reality when they attend the cancer remedy celebration of a mutual friend.” Maybe this harsh reality will help them see that life is short and help them get back together? Not necessary. The summary for the next episode “The Sleepover,” broadcast on February 20, says that “Maggie is leaning on a friend for her six-month cancer screening.” If Gary is not ready for it, then they probably haven’t made it up yet.

Advertisement

Jack Rowand / ABC

Then there is the fact that maker DJ Nash does not always give fans the happy stories they want. He is determined to keep the show realistic about how life actually works and told a frustrated fan on Twitter after the breakup: “No, I can’t stop making Gary’s life so difficult. It gets worse before it gets better ” He also recently said on Twitter: “Sad things happen in life. And sometimes in TV shows.”

However, Nash admitted in an interview with Hollywood Life that the breakup was not really necessary for Maggie and Gary to continue – and in an interview with TV Insider he said that all their friends want them back together. “I don’t think this breakup was necessary,” he told Hollywood Life. “Even while they were looking at each other with the moving boxes packed at the end of our mid-season finale, there was a moment when one of them could have said,” What are we doing? ” And neither did it. “

David Bukach / ABC

To get Maggie and Gary back together, they must both be on the same page. They need to resynchronize for this to work, and that probably won’t happen right away. Nash, however, informed the TV guide that those feelings are still there between the two. “I’m excited that you see Maggie and Gary admit their feelings to everyone but each other, and maybe have to decide if they’ll let them in,” he said.

If they can put their pain aside and grow out of this experience and decide to open up to each other again, things can work out well. But don’t expect this kind of change to happen overnight. Nash hasn’t finished making Gary’s life yet.

Advertisement