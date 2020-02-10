Advertisement

COURTESY CITY AND HONOLULU LAND A district on the top of Kaukonahua Road will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the filming of a part of CBS ‘Magnum P.I.’ according to city officials.

A district at the top of Kaukonahua Road will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for filming a part of the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.”, according to city officials.

The closure is scheduled from 8.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. on both days, with the intention of avoiding peak times in the morning and afternoon.

City officials said the area will be closed for safety reasons because the production films run stunt rows. Honolulu police officers will be on site to ensure the safety of the public.

Advertisement

Nowadays, a small scene is filmed at Wahiawa Elementary School with special effects, and residents in the neighborhood can hear sounds similar to gunshots. The special effect is that a bus window breaks, city officials said, but the noise can be misleading.

Notice boards will be posted along Glen Avenue to inform the public about the activity taking place between noon and 7 p.m. today.

In addition to “Magnum P.I.” said the city that two Netflix projects are also being filmed on the islands, along with a feature film called “Next Goal Wins” by award-winning director Taika Waititi.

Advertisement