Ankita Pisudde, who lives in the town of Hinganghat in Wardha, was critical after suffering stage III burns when set on fire by a stalker

A 25-year-old lecturer who was set on fire by a stalker in Wardha district in Maharashtra last week died when she was hospitalized on Monday morning.

Ankita Pisudde, a resident of Hinganghat City, Wardha, had suffered 35 to 40 percent of Class III burns on 3 February when she was allegedly set on fire by a Vikesh Nagrale, 27, when she was on her way to college was. They said.

Here, about 75 km from Wardha, she was treated at the Orange City Hospital & Research Center.

“Doctors in the hospital said they were dead at 6.55 am today,” said Hinganghat’s police inspector Satyaveer Bandiwar.

The woman suffered severe burns to the scalp, face, right upper extremity, left hand, upper back, neck and eyes as well as severe inhaled injuries on Monday, the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

She died of a “septicemic shock” after suffering from deep skin burns along with severe inhaled injuries, shortness of breath and related complications.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, their oxygen levels worsened despite the ventilator’s support combined with a decrease in urine output and a drop in blood pressure, the hospital said.

As part of immediate resuscitation measures, blood pressure medication was escalated and all possible steps were taken to improve blood oxygen levels. However, the patient is still “extremely critical”.

“She had bradycardia around 6:30 a.m. and despite prolonged cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the patient could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at 6.55 a.m.,” it said.

The likely cause of death is “septicemic shock,” according to the bulletin.

During her treatment, she underwent a tracheotomy (opening in the neck to insert a tube into the trachea to allow air to enter the lungs), burn bandages, debridement, and escharotomies, the hospital said.

Debridement is a medical procedure to remove dead, damaged, or infected tissue, while escharotomy is a surgical procedure to treat third-degree-size burns.

The woman’s parents and uncle were informed of her deteriorating health and death. The body was later handed over to the police for aftercare and other formalities.

After the woman’s health deteriorated, the hospital informed Maharashtra’s Home Secretary, Anil Deshmukh, Wardha’s Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar, Nagpur’s Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Kumar, Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay Police Commissioner, Wardha’s Vivek Collector Bhimanwar, and Police Basavraj Teli’s superintendent on their kr.

Heavy security measures were taken in Hinganghat to avoid a public order problem after her death, the police said.

Several locals, mostly women and students, marched into Wardha last Thursday to demand the death penalty for the accused.

Interior Minister Deshmukh visited the hospital on Tuesday and announced that the trial against the accused would be speeded up.

The state government flew to Nagpur last week to monitor the treatment of the woman, Sunil Keswani, director of the National Burns Center in Navi Mumbai.

It has also appointed well-known lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as special prosecutor for the case.

Nagrale, who was arrested within hours of the February 3 incident, had been harassed for some time, according to the victim’s family.

Nagrale and the woman were friends until two years ago when the police broke off because of his “irrational behavior”, the police said earlier.

A special team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Trupti Jadhav will investigate the case, Wardha police said last week.

