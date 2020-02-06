Advertisement

In response to the thank-you speech at the President’s speech in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday: “Mahatma Gandhi may be a follower for you, he is life for us.”

“The President highlighted the vision for a new India. His speech comes at a time when we are entering the third decade of the century. Rashtrapati Ji’s speech raises hope and provides a road map to move the nation forward in the coming times, ”said the Prime Minister.

Modi also thanked MPs from all parties who had taken part in the parliamentary debate.

Modi slammed the “old ways and thought processes” of the previous governments and said: “If we had worked according to the old ways and thought processes. Article 370 would never have been history. “

He further emphasized his government’s success and said that the Ram Janmabhoomi question could not be resolved using old methods. “The Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality. There would be no country agreement between India and Bangladesh, ”he added.

