Parts of Dillingham Airfield, owned by the military – including a 5,000-foot runway – have been leased by the Airport Division of the State Department of Transportation for more than five decades. The go-to site for parachuting, gliders and ultralights logs more than 36,000 civil aircraft flights per year.

But last week the routine operations of the airport in silent Mokuleia were startled by the abrupt decision of DOT to stop the operations, causing the site to be transferred back to the army on July 1. While the agency said in a press release that it had made the decision after “careful consideration,” it is clear that the move required little attention for tenants and their customers.

Dillingham has three glider activities, two skydiving centers, hangars for private aircraft and other aviation activities. The lease of the Army-DOT would have expired in 2024, so the decision of the state agency – passed on to the army last month and only announced on Thursday – overwhelmed the civilian users of the airport.

Furthermore, DOT’s reasoning raises questions that deserve quick answers. Senator Gil Riviere, whose district includes Mokuleia, Waialua and Haleiwa, is right to ask the David Ige government to intervene and reconsider the decision or at least have a longer-term transition that could allow another entity to take over the acquisition. taking over.

The reasons that DOT cited for the transfer of airport management and maintenance, such as future rental uncertainty and a problem with water system maintenance, have been in the mix for quite some time.

For the sake of fairness, DOT should tap the breaks – and more frankly declare its sense of urgency – because hundreds of runways are connected to North Shore airport, which has long served as a recreational tool for residents and visitors.

Founded in the early 1960s, DOT’s first lease included two decades, and was followed by another for 25 years. In the past decade, the agreements have been shortened to five years.

DOT claims that the inability to conclude a lease agreement for more than 20 years hinders its ability to apply for or obtain federal Airport Improvement Program (AIP) scholarships that can fund a range of projects as an airport sponsor, ranging from land purchase to runway rehabilitation.

In the meantime, the Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees such grants, is also not pleased that DOT intends to terminate its operations, and points out that previous AIP financing paid for a Dillingham taxiway extension installed in 2005, expecting that it would be available for civil use at least until 2025. In a written statement, the FAA said: “We have made that investment with a minimum useful life of 20 years. … We strongly encourage “the DOT and the Army” to reach an agreement for the continued operation and civil use of the airport.

Agreement. The state and the army must again make a joint effort to solve rent-related problems.

One issue to be disentangled is a lease period where the DOT is responsible for a water system – treatment and delivery of well water to the airport and neighbors, including a YMCA camp. The mission of DOT, which is entrusted with numerous transport-related responsibilities, seems to have little to do with the operation of a water system.

DOT has specified that leaving Dillingham is not linked to the June 21 crash at the airport where 11 people died. Yet the crash – the nation’s worst civil aviation accident in eight years – continues to be investigated and has given rise to well-founded concerns about state protocols for issuing and enforcing flight-related permits.

There is much room for improvement in the way the state handles its responsibilities at Dillingham. Instead of leaving hundreds in confusion in the midst of confusion, it should – at least – make an effort to live up to its current lease obligation.

