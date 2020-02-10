Advertisement

BEIJING – China reported an increase in new virus cases on Monday, which could potentially affect the impact of optimistic disease control measures that have isolated cities, while the government has promised billions in loans to companies involved in fighting the increasingly expensive outbreak.

The death toll on the mainland increased from 97 to 908. Two more deaths were reported outside the country.

A further 3,062 cases were reported in China over the 24-hour period until midnight Sunday. This was a 15% increase over Saturday and has broken a number of daily declines. A government spokesman said on Sunday that the declines showed that containment measures were effective.

Hong Kong also reported seven more cases on Monday, increasing the total to 36. The government said all were attending a family reunion attended by two mainland Chinese relatives. Malaysia reported its 18th case.

Meanwhile, the mother of a doctor who died last week in Wuhan, the city in the center of the outbreak, wanted an explanation from the authorities who had reprimanded her son for warning of the virus.

China has built two viral patient hospitals in Wuhan and has sent thousands of additional doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers to the city of 11 million people. Most of Wuhan’s access was blocked on January 23, and the restrictions have since been extended to cities with a total population of 60 million.

The death toll has risen to 774 who are said to have died from the 2002-03 severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic, another virus outbreak originating in China. The total number of 40,171 confirmed cases of the new virus far exceeds the 8,098 suffered by SARS.

More than 360 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China.

Asian equity markets eased on Monday after warning that investors’ optimism about the disease and its economic effects, which could become under control, may be premature.

The Chinese central bank announced a 300 billion yuan ($ 43 billion) fund to provide low-interest loans to manufacturers of medicines and medical supplies or other companies involved in the fight against the virus.

Chinese companies are buzzing with disease-fighting measures that have closed stores, restaurants, and factories and disrupted travel.

After the New Year holidays, which have been extended to make travel more difficult, companies are gradually reopening. However, you have to expect considerable losses.

At the weekend, the government promised tax cuts and subsidies to farmers, supermarkets, health care manufacturers, and disease-fighting companies.

Chinese leaders are trying to maintain food flow in crowded cities despite the fight against disease and to alleviate fears of possible bottlenecks and price peaks due to panic buying after most of the access to Wuhan and nearby cities has been cut off.

Japan’s health minister said his government was considering testing all more than 3,600 crew members and passengers on the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess before being allowed to disembark. Health officials have found 70 confirmed cases on board the ship in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

According to Minister Katsunobu Kato, five of the six new cases that were announced on board the ship on Sunday are assigned to the crew of restaurants, bars or housekeeping. To test every person on board, they would all have to stay on the ship until the results are available.

The Japanese health authorities are trying to deliver medicines that are requested by more than 600 passengers.

“We do everything we can to keep everyone healthy,” said Kato.

On Sunday, Hong Kong released 3,600 people who had been quarantined on board the Dream World cruise ship after tests by the crew found no infections. The ship was isolated after the virus had been diagnosed in previous passengers.

Hong Kong has closed all but two land and sea borders with the mainland. A 14-day quarantine for arrivals from mainland China was introduced on Saturday.

Malaysia confirmed his 18th case with a man who works in Macau, a Chinese region near Hong Hong, and visited the mainland before going to Malaysia on February 1. The man was first diagnosed with SARS before testing positive for the new virus.

The mother of a doctor who died in Wuhan last week said in a video released on Sunday that she wanted a statement from authorities who blamed him for warning about the virus in December.

Li Wenliang’s (34) death triggered an increase in public anger. Some postings left on his microblog account said that officials should have consequences for Li’s abuse.

“We won’t give up unless they give us an explanation,” said Lu Shuyun in the video, which is broadcast by Pear Video, an online broadcast platform.

The video shows flowers in her house with the message: “Hero is immortal. Thank you very much.’

