Almost two-thirds of the likely democratic voters in New Hampshire said they would prefer a meteor strike against the earth before President Donald Trump would be re-elected in November.

Sixty-two percent of New Hampshire Democrats, whose first election is on Tuesday, replied to a survey by the University of Massachusetts-Lowell that they would prefer the extinction of people to Trump’s second term. An even higher percentage (69 percent) of people earning less than $ 50,000 a year and female voters agreed that a giant meteor would be preferable to the President’s re-election on November 3, 2020. The independent voters interviewed also expressed relatively large support for the strike strike, with slightly more than half support for Trump over the extinction.

In the UMass-Lowell poll among 400 likely democratic primary voters, respondents were asked: “Which of the following results would you prefer on November 3, 2020? – Donald Trump wins reelection or a giant meteor hits Earth and kills all human life? “

UMass-Lowell associate professor Joshua J. Dyck, who led the poll’s publication, told Newsweek Saturday that the “giant meteor” question was meant to increase the extent of “partisan rage” and polarization among US voters measure up. He admitted that the request is a bit “ironic”, but it helps to better illustrate “how angry Democrats are” when they vote in the primaries. He noted that a similar millennial question from the 2016 survey found that both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump had higher unfavorable ratings than positive ones.

Only 38 percent of those who responded chose Trump because they themselves and all of humanity were killed. Seventy-two percent of those identified with a “conservative ideology” said they would prefer the president to be re-elected later this year. Only 31 percent of the moderates said they would support Trump’s re-election.

The unorthodox eschatological poll also likely asked democratic voters who they think are most likely to defeat Trump in a general election campaign. Former Vice President Joe Biden won 42 percent and said he could defeat the President. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders finished second after receiving 31 percent of the support. Around 27 percent of the respondents stated that both candidates “are about equal to defeating Donald Trump”.

As Vice News noted in September, this presidential election cycle was marked by an unusually high number of Americans who expressed their views on national politics. The article cited a 2018 academic publication titled “A Need for Chaos and the Spread of Enemy Political Rumors in Advanced Democracies,” which should explain why people spread and embrace evil online political gossip. In many cases, dissatisfied Americans shared fantasies about natural disasters that wiped out the entire world population in every nuanced political discussion.

The UMass-Lowell poll continued to ask more general political questions, with a small majority saying that they would have preferred Trump to be removed from office rather than the upcoming election. Approximately 45 percent of those polled would like Trump’s term to end as a result of the election, rather than impeachment.

NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP / Getty Images

