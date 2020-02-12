Once there were only gay characters on the fringes on TV: like cheap jokes, wisp cracking and sexually ambiguous sidekicks, tragic suicides or murderous lesbians. Now they are just as likely to be central: in comedies like Will & Grace, dramas like the groundbreaking Pose, and in the world of TV news with openly anchors including CNN’s Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

In the wonderfully thorough, powerfully pronounced and really compelling five-part docuseries Visible: on television, Maddow notes: “Being on television makes people see you as part of the country, as part of our culture, as part of who we are as a nation.” Through personal anecdotes and a wealth of visual material, Visible reveals that these most intimate and ubiquitous media have come a long way in terms of inclusion and representation.

Needless to say, these steps do not come without play. Just ask Ellen DeGeneres, what this series does in detail, because her emotionally triumphant comeback story is one of the most relevant: a controversial publication on her ABC sitcom, with initially high ratings (for the Emmy-winning “The Puppy Episode”) followed by kickback and cancellation, depression and a career revival as soon as she was her delightful self on TV during the day – and eventually one of the more successful recent Oscar hosts.

No less than an oracle than Oprah Winfrey (who played Ellen’s therapist in her coming-out episode) explains: “When you see images that reflect your own life, it reminds you that your life matters.” always easy.

Visible is often at its best when you remember the people who lived in the shadows, such as Hollywood Lynden dressed up Paul Lynde, who died in 55. “I have so much compassion for people who, like Paul Lynde, had to live an open secret and had to hide who they were, “says Jesse Tyler Ferguson of Modern Family. “And I am also very grateful that they have lived as hard as possible.” Laverne Cox and fashion maven Tim Gunn are among those who can’t help screaming: “Raymond Burr (TV’s iconic Perry Mason) was gay?” Gunn, who always admired the way Burr wore Perry’s suits, adds, “That’s fantastic! Oh, I feel even more proud! I love that man.”

Many of Visible’s most influential moments involve LGBTQ actors, writers and journalists who describe what it means to see their world on TV: in groundbreaking TV movies (1972’s That particular summer, The AIDS drama of 1985 An early one frost); with characteristic characters in sitcoms (Ellen, Will & Grace, Modern family), prime time dramas (My so-called life, Six feet below, to notable Ryan Murphy’s Attitude); day soaps (Ryan Phillippe as gay teen Billy in One Life to Life circa 1992); and in groundbreaking reality TV (PBS’s An American Family, The real worldPedro Zamora, Queer Eye).

Everywhere the message resonates that visibility matters. “The power of TV” is almost a mantra in this ennobling history of humanization.

Visible: on television, Premiere series, Friday, February 14 Apple TV +