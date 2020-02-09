Advertisement

One of the many attractive features that Cyprus has to offer are the dams scattered all over the place, especially in the Paphos and Limassol region.

In addition to the human need for such dams, they could be used for a variety of sports for which the dams are particularly suitable, such as rowing, canoeing, sailing with small boats, water skiing, etc.

Some of these dams are a beauty for visitors’ eyes. As an example, we point to the Xyliatos Dam (near Nicosia), where forest trees and in particular pines are created by the water, the waterfall and with a hiking trail.

Most of the dams offer a nature trail for dog walks and cycling, while others include picnic areas with tables and sanitary facilities.

These dams that overflow are a visual pleasure, a unique work of nature for Cyprus.

Unfortunately, the dams are not fully exploited and we blame the government for not seeing them as an attraction in themselves, and we blame the local authorities for the same reason.

We believe that we could now have the opportunity to implement some of the following and other ideas, with the recent appointment of the new Tourism Minister, who has done a good job in the twelve months of his appointment.

To this end, using the dams and exploring the local area will help locals and foreign visitors to extend their visits during the tourist season. This is a beautiful place to socialize (including businesses) and take part in Cypriot outdoor activities.

In the years of Mr. Andreas Christou, the Mayor of Limassol, he organized a meeting of all Limassol district municipalities and authorities (including the S.B.A.) on his own proposal to discuss how nature can help with outdoor activities.

The question of the dams was discussed and the representatives of the public water office expressed their own ideas and the representatives of the tourist offices. However, both expressed reservations because the use of dams required regulatory approval from the House of Representatives submitted to them 12 years ago and is still pending !!

The S.B.A. Representatives also suggested using a fun little train that travels through the Fasouri plantation and leads to historical places like Kurium, Kolossi Castle, etc.

It is a fact that the dams are not always full, but in recent years God has blessed Cyprus with abundant rainwater, so it is time to think about it.

Dams can be explored by private companies (or others) in collaboration with the Department of Water Development to enable their dam to be used by 1-2 cafes / restaurants, sports clubs, etc.

These investors (apart from legal aspects) could build water level parking and access passages including the construction of boat shelters.

These investments could be funded by the Cyprus Sports Association (KOA) and the E.U. and other.

Where we are, water sports are not suitable for year-round activities, but depend on the weather conditions and the facilities provided.

Depending on their size, the dams can be used for various sports / activities.

Like the Polemidhia dam for ski courses, the Xyliatos dam for fishing, the Kourris and Yermasoyia dam for sailing / rowing, while others like the Lefkara dam for hiking and bird watching.

These are just examples as there are considerable dams in the Paphos region that should be considered for similar and other attractions.

Two years ago we attended a dragon boat race on Yermasoyia Dam and despite the limited facilities, we had a great family time.

It is noteworthy that the community of Ayia Napa has become the most successful thanks to the organization of soccer teams that contribute to the extension of the tourist season and the most rewarding hoteliers and entertainment establishments in the off-season.

We see very little initiative from other municipalities, while government bureaucracy is the most shocking and doesn’t help.

A proposal to build a themed adventure park in Troodos, in which the investor has waited four years for an answer to the rent, despite the government’s initial approval, has withdrawn from the project and is tired of waiting.

Other ideas for the unexplored beauty of Cyprus are the numerous theme parks in Ayia Napa, such as the sculpture park, the native plants, the love bridge, the sinking of boats to create reefs, etc.

Larnaca takes the initiative with the recent sinking of two large diving ships (see Zenobia, the third most popular diving spot in the world).

An example to avoid is the recently built beach volleyball area around Protaras, where the international university games were held and which were abandoned after the games and are now devastated (no reaction from the local community or hoteliers – shocking).

We will insist on exploring the nature of Cyprus and its diversity as it is widely recognized that our sun and sea tourism product is unsustainable these days.

