Advertisement

Guns N ‘Roses frontman Axl Rose returned to Twitter after a three-month hiatus on Tuesday to beat up President Donald Trump and urged America to “make the White House great again”.

In a blank tweet to his 1.2 million Twitter followers, the rocker showed a picture of a man in a blue hat with white words: “MAKE THE WHITE HOUSE AGAIN”.

Advertisement

pic.twitter.com/dBFzQDiJlI

– Axl Rose (@axlrose) February 10, 2020

The 58-year-old rocker has long been an outspoken critic of the president and previously described him as the “gold standard of what can be considered shameful”.

The WH is the current US gold standard for what can be considered shameful.

– Axl Rose (@axlrose) January 4, 2018

In November 2018, Rose also tried to prevent Trump from playing his band’s music at pre-election campaign events, saying that the Americans “had never seen anything so obscene”.

“As far as I’m concerned, everyone can enjoy GNR 4 for whatever reason, and it’s true 2 that the saying” You can’t choose your fans and we’re good with that, “he wrote to the Time.

As far as I’m concerned, everyone can enjoy GNR 4 for whatever reason. 2 The saying “You can’t choose your fans” and we are good.

– Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 4, 2018

“However, I personally believe that the Trump administration, together with the majority of Republicans in Congress and their donors who support him, is doing a poor service,” continued Axl Rose. “We have a person in the WH who says that they do nothing without considering truth, ethics, morals or empathy of any kind. They say what is real is wrong and what is wrong is real.”

After Trump’s election in 2016, Rose and his bandmates invited fans at one of his concerts to come on stage to hit a piñata that resembles the newly elected president.

“Let’s bring some people in and give them a damn stick,” he said at the time. “I just want you to express yourself, but you feel.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5_pSIpjOTQ (/ embed)

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew or send him an email at [email protected]

Advertisement