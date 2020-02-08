Advertisement

As someone who likes to spend time at home, I know that there are many small ways to make the stay even more enjoyable without spending a lot of money. From cozy blankets to mood-enhancing lights, I have collected some of the best affordable things for home on Amazon that will make your new favorite hangout at home.

Start with a few practical ways to improve your comfort, such as insulated blackout curtains and a door stopper that blocks wind and odors. Consider getting cozy with things like a heated blanket, a eucalyptus essential oil spray that immediately turns your shower into a spa experience, or soft fleece-lined joggers that you want to wear all day. Then upgrade your home with smart items such as smart LED lights for an easy-to-operate atmosphere or a power outlet with a handy built-in shelf that keeps devices organized and out of the way while charging. Those are just a few of the 41 brilliant hacks on this list. Best of all, they are all less than $ 40, with much much cheaper than that.

And because these products have already been tested and approved by other Amazon shoppers, you can be confident that they will make your favorite place to hang out, cook and entertain at home.

1. An affordable coffee maker with one series

This compact coffee maker for one portion is perhaps the perfect solution to wake up and it is a lot cheaper than some other brands. The brewer for one cup works with most coffee or tea capsules or you can use your favorite ground coffee with a reusable filter (see below!). The coffee maker also has simple one-button operation with automatic brewing shutdown, a removable drip tray and a BPA-free 12-ounce water reservoir. Choose from classic black or five bright colors.

2. These reusable K-Cups that work with your Single-Serve coffee maker

For an environmentally friendly and money-saving alternative to pre-packaged coffee pads, grab these six-pack reusable K-cup coffee filters. The BPA-free filters with a micro-mesh screen are compatible with most Keurig coffee makers and can be filled with your favorite ground coffee for a perfect boost.

3. This supportive cushion that relieves lower back pain

Relieve lower back pain with this ergonomic lumbar support cushion that you can add to an armchair, desk chair or even the sofa. This support cushion is made of high-density memory foam with a breathable mesh cover and molds to your back to improve posture and alignment wherever you are. Use the adjustable straps to ensure that the cushion fits where you are.

4. A slim cable organizer that keeps cables tidy

Tame messy cords and keep the socket out of sight with this slim cable organizer. With a scratch-resistant exterior, the organizer has a raised inner platform to protect cords from spillage and a grid ventilation system to prevent overheating. In addition, it comes with 20 Velcro cables to make organizing your cables even easier.

5. This Alexa Smart speaker that is extra small

The Echo Flex smart speaker with built-in Alexa can be connected to any power outlet and lets you use voice control to manage compatible smart home devices, set timers, view the weather and more without taking up much space. And because there is a handy built-in USB port, you can use the Echo Flex to charge or customize your phone with optional accessories such as a night light (available separately).

6. A heated throw blanket with 3 different settings

If you need extra warmth, pack this cozy heated blanket. Made from soft polyester fleece, the blanket has three heat settings with three hours of automatic shutdown. It even automatically adjusts the temperature to deliver consistent heat. Choose from versatile solid colors such as tan or garnet red, as well as fun prints such as cheetah or plaid.

7. This 8-port surge protector that holds devices while charging

With this smart wall socket and overvoltage protection with a shelf you can charge up to eight devices at the same time and offers the perfect perch for items during charging. The socket board can be connected to most three-pin outlets and has six outlets, two USB ports and a built-in shelf for smartphones and tablets, an Echo Dot smart speaker, an electric toothbrush or other small items.

8. These waterproof solar lights that work for 20,000 hours

Make your outdoor space magical with these waterproof LED light garlands. The bistro lights on solar energy are fully charged after six hours of sunlight and provide a maximum of six hours of warm white glow in the evening. With a lifespan of around 20,000 hours and without plugging in, these string lamps are a super affordable way to upgrade the ambiance of your back garden or balcony.

9. This durable double-sided tape that holds carpets in place

Stop tripping over your carpets and runners and keep them in place with this heavy double-sided tape, which can be used on all types of floors and even carpet to carpet. The durable tape is easy to apply and remove and leaves no sticky residue.

10. An adjustable heating pad with a pocket for your feet

This extra large heating pad has a spacious compartment that is perfect for warming up your feet. The entire heating pad is made of comfortable plush and the bag has a soft fiber-filled center for extra cushioning. The heating mattress also has an LCD controller with four temperature settings and two hours of automatic switch-off.

11. A door stopper that blocks wind, light and more

Use this easy-to-install door stopper to block annoying drafts, light, odor and noise. The self-adhesive door stopper fits most door types and it is easy to trim to get the perfect size. Available in white, black, brown or gray, you can choose a color that also fits in your door.

12. These thermally insulated curtains that block light and reduce noise

Sleep better with these isolated blackout curtains that prevent light from keeping you awake, while also reducing noise and controlling room temperature. The set of two triple woven curtains with grommets fits easily on standard curtain rods and is available in 20 colors, including gray (photo), beautiful coral and ink black. They are also available in different sizes.

13. This rain shower head for soothing, air-enhanced water flow

This square rain shower head has 196 silicone nozzles to provide a soothing spa shower experience at home. The ultra-thin shower head is made of durable stainless steel and uses air-reinforced water flow to improve shower pressure and to distribute water to each nozzle. And for such an affordable price, this easy-to-install shower head is an instant spa upgrade for your bathroom without breaking the bank.

14. A eucalyptus essential oil spray for aromatherapy while showering

Turn your shower into an aromatherapy experience immediately with this calming spa steam shower spray. Made with pure eucalyptus oil, a few sprays of essential oil in the shower jet can relieve stress and sinus congestion. The aromatherapy spray is also great for steam rooms and saunas, or you can spray it on your bedding before you go to bed.

15. A magnifying makeup mirror that sticks to your bathroom mirror

This powerful magnifying makeup mirror offers 10 times magnification and daylight simulating LED light so that you can see clearly during your skin care and beauty routine. The compact mirror sticks to any flat surface (including your bathroom mirror) using a strong suction cup and thanks to the 360 ​​degree rotation you can set the perfect angle.

16. This air purifier and disinfectant that reduces odors and bacteria

Reduce odors and bacteria in the air around the house with this slim air cleaner and disinfectant that can be connected to any power outlet. The compact air cleaner uses a UV-C lamp to minimize bacteria, germs, viruses and fungi in the air, and helps eliminate persistent odors from pets, cooking and more. Moreover, no filter is required – you only need to replace the UV-C lamp every 10 to 12 months.

17. An extra large bath towel that is lightweight and absorbent

Wrap yourself up comfortably with this extra large 100% cotton bath towel that feels so soft and cozy. The ring-spun towel is super absorbent and lightweight, and it is also large enough to serve as a beach towel. Choose from eight colors, including classics such as gray (photo), white or black, as well as colors such as blue and pink.

18. This lavender bath milk that is super hydrating and relaxing

This bath milk with lavender cream leaves your skin feeling soft, soothed and hydrated. Made with hydrating milk powder, soothing baking soda, detoxifying Epsom salt, exfoliating corn starch and relaxing lavender, this is the perfect way to relieve stress. Moreover, the all-natural product comes in a vintage-style milk bottle that looks so cute in your bathroom.

19. This Trivia game that anyone can answer right away

If you host at your home, it is always nice to have a good party game at hand. The fast Smart Ass trivia game is good for two to six players 12 years and older, and it’s all about how fast you can respond. Once a clue has been read, all players can call their answers in one go – the first to get it right wins the round and moves forward on the game board.

20. A compact Bluetooth speaker with 7 trendy colors

Whether you are at home or relaxing by the pool, this compact Bluetooth wireless speaker is great for listening to music, podcasts and audiobooks or hands-free calling with the built-in microphone for up to 5 hours per charge. The lightweight speaker connects to any Bluetooth device up to a distance of 33 feet. Choose from seven colors, including trendy rose gold (photo).

21. These soft and stretchy jogging pants that are perfect for lounging

These comfortable, modal fleece lined joggers with pockets are perfect for lounging throughout the house and are cute enough to also wear outside. Made from a mix of cotton, modal and elastane with a drawstring at the waist, the joggers are super soft, elastic and lightweight. The pants are available in six versatile colors, from dark anthracite to light pink.

22. These smart LED lights that work for up to 20,000 hours

This set of three smart LED lights can be operated anywhere with the free Magic Home Pro app, or connect them to Alexa or Google Home to use voice control. Every sustainable smart lamp has a huge range of dimmable color options and works for up to 20,000 hours.

23. A Shiatsu neck and back massage reviewer calls “Amazing”

Relieve sore muscles in your neck, shoulders, back and other tense areas with this powerful shiatsu neck and back massager with optional heat therapy. With eight bidirectional, deep kneading massage knots, the ergonomic stimulator has excited fans. “This stimulator is great. I walk 5 days a week and often feel tight in my lower back and calves. I use this the last few days and it feels great! I’m going to order one for my mother as a gift for Mother’s Day! “one wrote.

24. A 5-minute hair mask with super hydrating argan oil

Thousands of reviewers are fans of this deeply conditioning argan oil hair mask that works for all hair types. The five-minute treatment uses hydrating argan oil to repair style damage and make your hair feel soft, strengthened and without tangles. Moreover, it is free from sulphates and parabens.

25. These nonstick silicone mats that help bake food brown and evenly

You do not need any cooking spray, oil, aluminum foil or baking paper when using these silicone baking mats. Made from non-stick, durable silicone, the set of two baking mats fits perfectly on half-pans and is oven-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Whether you make sweets or a hearty meal, the baking trays help brown your food and evenly for delicious results. With more than 4,000 five-star reviews, many customers wonder: “How could I have survived without them?”

26. A small Brita pitcher who tastes so much better with tap water

To make tap water taste better, shoppers are fans of this Brita Metro jug. The small water jug ​​easily fits into almost any refrigerator and uses a BPA-free filter to reduce the taste and odor of chlorine and other impurities in the water. A reviewer wrote: “I saw the difference in taste of water after the first use.” The pitcher even comes with one filter, so you can get started right away.

27. A 14-piece Cocktail Shaker Set that will upgrade your home bar

Make tasty cocktails and mocktails with this 14-piece stainless steel cocktail bar. The set consists of a Boston-style two-part shaker, sieve, double jigger, bar spoon, bottle opener, six spouts and two shot glasses. Moreover, the durable set is dishwasher safe for super easy cleaning.

28. A silicone shell lid that magically creates a super-tight seal

This smart silicone poppy-shaped lid fits over small, smooth rim bowls for easy food storage. Put the BPA-free lid on a bowl with food scraps and place it in the fridge, or use it to cover food that heats up in the microwave. The handy lids are also oven and dishwasher safe. “It closes every smooth rim container immediately, so well that you can pick it up with a full glass of water and release it effortlessly by lifting off an edge,” was a fan enthusiastic.

29. These frosted glass foils that offer privacy without curtains

To gain privacy without sacrificing natural light or hanging curtains, add these matt window films around the house. The non-stick film can easily be cut to the desired size and can be installed quickly. And not only does the film reduce glare and UV rays, it also offers insulation to save you money on heating costs.

30. These LED lights that help your inner garden grow

If you like plants, but don’t have the best natural light at home, these LED grow lights are the perfect solution to keep your green, fruit and vegetable plants indoors happy and lush. The easy-to-install plant light simulates the sun with a full spectrum of 25 LEDs that support every phase of plant growth, from sowing to flowering.

31. An acupressure foot massager with more than 3000 5-star reviews

This double foot massager is covered with acupressure buds and ridges that relieve tired, painful feet and have received thumbs from thousands of fans. The wooden foot massager is perfect for use while you rest on the couch after a long day, and it has anti-slip linings to hold it in place during your soothing massage.

32. These ultrasonic pest controllers that drive away insects and rodents

Remove roaches, mice and other pests from your home with these ultrasonic pest controllers that are safe for people and pets. Sold in a package of six, the pest controllers plug into any power outlet and transmit a pulse that dispels nasty pests without the use of toxic chemicals. Place a repeller in every room of the house and say goodbye to insects and rodents. The set covers more than 7,000 square feet.

33. These LED TV strip lights that reduce eye strain and improve image quality

Place these LED strip lights behind your TV to improve image clarity and reduce eye strain. With 16 colors, the comic lights simply stick to the back of your television and come with a remote control so you can adjust the color and brightness for the ultimate home theater experience.

34. This fuzzy faux fur throw blanket that is available in many colors

Sit comfortably under this super soft and fluffy faux fur plaid blanket with hundreds of rave reviews. The plush microfiber blanket is available in 21 chic colors and is easy to maintain because it is machine washable. “Much softer and more vague than I expected,” one customer wrote. “I bought this for my Hyggekrog (my cozy corner) where I curl up with a cup of herbal tea and read. (…) The bottom is a soft fleece that feels like spun air, it is so soft and light. My cats are love that too. “

35. These high-quality headphones with great sound and sound insulation

If you live with roommates, it is useful to have high-quality headphones so that you can rock to music or watch TV without disturbing others (and tuning in excess sound). These comfortable headphones offer clear sound and have a long cord, padded ear pads and an adjustable headband. They are compatible with Apple, Android and more.

36. A smart bedside table that clamps onto the bed frame

If you have a shortage of bed space, this ingenious BedShelfie bedside table is here to fix that. The slender and sturdy board holds onto the bed frame and offers space for up to 15 pounds of stuff, and it has two handy wire slots to keep the cords tidy.

37. A magnetic key rack that works with your light switch cover

Clean up and organize your existing light switch in a magnetic key rack with this easy-to-install system. Sold in a set of two, the strong magnetic screws replace the standard screws on a light switch cover in your home. Each can contain up to 3 pounds for keys, belts and more.

38. These tablets that remove odor-causing build-up in the washing machine

These washing machine cleaning tablets remove odor-causing residues and other accumulations that can cause your clothes and other laundry to not look and smell good. Just throw one into your front or top washing machine every month and do the laundry without washing, and the tablets do the rest. No scrubbing required.

39. A silent fountain that gives your pets fresh, flowing water

Give your pet wonderful, flowing water all day long with this silent pet fountain. The BPA-free water bowl is ideal for small to medium-sized pets and the fountain has a triple filter system with three water levels to keep your furry friends happy and hydrated.

40. A long-lasting humidifier that works with essential oils

This sleek, cool humidifier provides up to 24 hours of continuous fog to hydrate the air in your home and relieve allergies and dry skin. The silent, easy-to-fill humidifier has three mist modes and also works as an essential oil diffuser – just add a few drops of your favorite essential oil (such as the sleep mix below) to enjoy aromatherapy at any time.



