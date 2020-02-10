Advertisement

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who was the last to be involved in a series of scandals over his anti-Semitic statements in September, called for President Donald Trump’s resignation on Saturday because he had a “totally unacceptable” and “grossly unjust” peace plan for that Israelis and Palestinians had presented.

“This agreement will only bring more conflict to the region and antagonize billions of people around the world,” Mahathir said Saturday at a meeting of the League of MPs for al-Quds, essentially an international support group for the Palestinian government.

“We are committed and this responsibility is reinforced when powerful nations who have declared themselves defenders of justice and freedom choose to remain silent while the atrocities are committed,” Mahathir said of the Palestinian situation.

“In other words, if we want to remain silent, the blood of the Palestinians’ murders and murders by the Israelis is also in our hands,” he said.

Mahathir said Israel should be “sentenced and punished” for its treatment of the Palestinians.

“Instead, powerful countries like the United States, which talk so much about freedom and the rule of law, choose to legalize the illegal. This President Trump legalized the Israeli occupation of Jerusalem as the “deal of the century”.

“This” peace plan “only recognizes the powerful occupiers while completely ignoring the rights of the oppressed,” he complained.

“The agreement will never lead to a coherent sovereign Palestinian state, on the contrary, it will only promote the domination of an apartheid-like occupation over millions of Palestinians. The last time this happened was when Germany occupied Gdansk and Sudetenland, ”he said, comparing the Israelis to Nazi Germany.

At 94, Mahathir is the oldest incumbent head of state in the world. He served as prime minister from 1981 to 2003 and then retired for 15 years before returning to power in May 2018 with a breathtaking defeat by his protégé Najib Razak, who was involved in one of the world’s greatest corruption scandals, the looting of the billion dollar 1MDB development fund.

Mahathir has a reputation for being authoritarian (an accusation he denies because he bizarrely claims he can no longer be elected if he is one) and a history of ugly anti-Semitic statements, Palestinian Territories are like the Sudetenland under Hitler.

A few months after his return as Prime Minister in 2018, Mahathir gave a notorious BBC interview, calling the Jews a “hook nose,” blaming Israel for all Middle Eastern problems and questioning whether six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust died. Before that, he was known for Jews “ruling this world through proxy” and “making others fight and die for them.”

Malaysia generally has problems with Islamism and anti-Semitism, which, to put it mildly, have not improved under the Mahathir government. In November, a student from the University of Malaysia, Sabah, sparked an international outcry when he graduated by greeting the Nazis, praising Hitler’s “final solution” for the Jews, and campaigning for the Palestinian cause.

Contrary to Mahathir’s allegations against President Trump’s peace plan for the Middle East, the proposal has found both support and opposition from the Muslim countries, and probably more from them. Sources told the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) Monday that the U.S. is working to arrange a summit in Cairo to host a historic meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.

The summit would also include the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Bahrain and Oman, but unfortunately not Jordan, whose King Abdullah is said to have declined the invitation because the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, is currently the 15th year of his four-year term held in 2005 – was not invited.

