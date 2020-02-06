Advertisement

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema believes that it takes an elite player to get gay to make football accept homosexuality.

While some of the current top players are openly gay, there is still no top-class counterpart among their male colleagues.

Megan Rapinoe, an American world champion who was named Ballon D’Or Feminin winner in 2019, is an LGBTQ activist and Miedema – the current PFA player of the year – has a relationship with Arsenal’s teammate, Lisa Evans .Miedema (right) has a relationship with Arsenal teammate Lisa Evans (left). (John Walton / PA)

While former Aston Villa and German midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger announced that he was gay after he retired, there is still no active player in the Premier League.

Given a number of homophobic allegations in football stadiums recently, addressing this problem remains a challenge for the football association, and Miedema believes a prominent gay football player could change perceptions.

“Of course I like to think,” the Dutch international told the PA news agency when asked if a top player would help others and make in-game homosexuality less a stigma.

“If someone came out and that player is fully respected, it would be easy for many other boys to come out from there.

“I think you should do what you want and let people do what they feel good about.”

The FA has both a 21-page document and a 10-point plan that explains how to combat homophobia and how to support gay players, while campaigns like Rainbow Laces have raised awareness of the issue.

“At the moment I think we are too busy thinking about anyone but ourselves and I think we have to focus on ourselves,” added Miedema. Megan Rapinoe, who was named World Star of the Year, has worked with LGBTQ campaigns. (PA archive)

“Why does the player change when he’s gay or not? Why does it change the player when he or she comes from Holland, Africa, Australia? We’re all the same, so why can’t we just accept who we are and who we are and continue from there?

“Just enjoy football and enjoy life, it’s that easy anyway.”

The rise of social media platforms has opened up the opportunity for racist and homophobic abuse of footballers to be targeted and anonymous.

The 23-year-old Miedema, however, claimed that team rivalries are the only factor that separates fans.

“I don’t like social media anyway, so I would always say that no matter what happens, social media will be a place that makes it worse and worse,” she added. Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema is not a fan of social media (John Walton / PA)

“For me personally, I don’t understand why it’s still a problem, especially in football, because we all share the same passion.

“We are all the same. You all have the same passion, you all want to play football.

“Of course there will always be a rivalry between Chelsea and Arsenal, but in the end you all have the same goal and I don’t care who is on the field and who you support.”

“I think we should be smart and smart enough to stay friendly, know where the border is, and not cross that border.”

