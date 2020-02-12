Advertisement

Exclusive

TMZ composite

The father of Malika HaqqThe unborn son is her ex-boyfriend. O.T. GENASIS, but there is no clumsiness – they are still good friends and plan to be bigger fathers.

Advertisement

Sources close to the situation reveal TMZ … Khloe Kardashian‘s BFF and the rapper still have a wonderful relationship, even though they broke up last summer, and O.T. has only supported her from the moment Malika announced that she was pregnant.

We have learned that the exes are both nervous and excited to meet their little boy, but there are no concerns about having children together. They remained friends, kept things free of drama after their breakup … and we were told that they would do the best for their son to get ahead.

You might remember … Malika kept her baby father’s identity under lock and key after announcing that she was expecting in September, but there was immediate speculation that it was her former long-time friend.

It turned out to be perfectly clear, but we were told that both wanted to keep it to themselves as long as possible to avoid unnecessary rumors.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram media.

Malika held her baby shower this weekend – with great support from Khloe, of course – and that was when she got O.T. confirmed. is the future dad.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram media.

He also confirmed the good news and asked fans for suggestions for baby names.

Congratulation!

Advertisement