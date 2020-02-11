Advertisement

The antivirus software developer, Malwarebytes, released its 2020 malware status report (PDF), which indicates that Mac malware is becoming more common.

For the first time, Macs outperformed Windows PCs in terms of the number of threats detected per endpoint. Malwarebytes identified 11 threats per endpoint for its Mac users, compared to 5.8 for its Windows users. Mac threats have increased significantly compared to the 4.8 threats identified per endpoint in 2018.

Malwarebytes reports that the overall prevalence of Mac threats increased by 400 percent in 2019. However, part of this increase is due to an increase in the Malwarebytes for Mac user base, which is why per-endpoint threat metrics were used for comparison purposes. Malwarebytes claims that the average number of threats detected on a Mac has “far exceeded Windows”.

This means that the average number of threats detected on a Mac not only increases, but far outstrips Windows. This is likely because Macs became more attractive to cybercriminals as their market share increased in 2019. In addition, macOS’s integrated security systems have not attacked adware and PUPs to the same extent as malware, so they cannot infiltrate border programs; this data only includes threats detected by the Malwarebytes software from Naturally, and it is on Mac users on which Malwarebytes is installed. Many Mac users may not install antivirus software like Malwarebytes until there are signs of an error. So take this into account when displaying these numbers.

Adware was more aggressive overall in 2019, targeting endpoints for consumers and businesses on Windows, Mac, and Android devices. There were a total of 24 million Windows adware detections and 30 million Mac detections, with the most common end-user threat detections belonging to adware families.

According to Malwarebytes, Mac threats were first on the list of threat detections for the first time. The biggest Mac threat was found to be an adware family called NewTab, which was installed as a browser extension or as an app. NewTab aims to redirect search queries on the web to generate illegal advertising revenue.

Most Mac threats are not as dangerous as some of the threats detected on Windows computers and consist of adware and potentially unwanted programs. The most widespread Mac malware family, OSX.Generic.Suspicious ranked 30th on the list of Mac-specific malware detections.

Potentially unwanted programs include “cleaning” apps like MacKeeper and MacBooster, as well as apps like Advanced Mac Cleaner, Mac Adware Cleaner, and others. Of all Mac threats, only one incident used a technique other than tricking users into downloading and opening things they shouldn’t open.

This is the incident in which Coinbase and several other cryptocurrency companies were infected with malware that infected systems through a zero-day vulnerability in Firefox. Affected systems were infected with the older Wirenet and Mokes malware. This was the first time that such a vulnerability had been used significantly for Mac infection since 2012, when Java vulnerabilities were used repeatedly for Mac infection (until Apple tore Java out of the system and ended the threats). According to Malwarebytes, adware and unwanted issues are becoming more of a nuisance to Mac users overall, and Mac users can “no longer claim that their beloved systems are immune to malware.”

The full Malwarebytes report is available on the Malwarebytes website.

