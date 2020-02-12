Advertisement

Exclusive

TMZ.com

Mama June‘s family crisis is not her new money cow … we have learned that she will not fill her pockets with money from a new reality show with her name.

Advertisement

Family sources tell TMZ … the star of troubled reality won’t see a penny from WE TV’s upcoming show “Mama June from Not To Hot: Family Crisis” because she’s not an active participant. The family is really happy about it – they are afraid of what mom could do with the dough.

The show will air in March, and our sources say it will focus on the following Honey boo boo. pumpkin and the rest of the family on how to deal with mom’s fallout alleged drug addiction,

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram media.

Mom is a central figure in the story, but we found out that she doesn’t sit in front of WE TV cameras for interviews … so there is no paycheck.

While mom’s Instagram page spiced up the show promo, we were told that it was actually posted by mom’s manager. June is not actively involved here either.

Play video content

25/9/19

TMZ.com

Instead, mom’s appearances mainly contain clips from their court dates with the bad friend Genoand the family’s attempts Get her some help,

As we reported … mom was pretty desperate for cash since last year’s arrest for Cracking cocaine possession … she sold her house for much less than it’s worth in a cash store, was booted from a hotel over an unpaid $ 2k bill and recently pawned a diamond ring,

Our sources tell us that mom’s family hopes that she will see the show and realize how much her loved ones are hurt … and they want her to be better, if not for herself, then at least for her.

Advertisement