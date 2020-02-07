Advertisement

Prosecutors accused a 37-year-old man who was accused in January of the death of a 30-year-old woman near Whitmore Village.

Bernard DeCoito Jr. was charged on Thursday with the manslaughter of Malia Soma-Valmoja. He was also accused of firearms violations.

DeCoito’s bail has been set at $ 1 million.

The shooting took place on a Kamehameha Highway access road between Kamanui Road and Whitmore Avenue in the morning of January 11.

Police said Soma-Valmoja was talking to a friend on a cell phone in a remote area. The friend heard Soma-Valmoja arguing with a man. Police said the friend then heard a crash and a shot.

The friend found Soma-Valmoja and called medical emergency services. Paramedics treated her and brought her in a critical condition to a hospital where she later died.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office said that Soma-Valmoja died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The police repaired a jeep with a bullet hole through the driver’s side of the windshield and a Honda sedan with front-end damage.

Through a murder investigation, the police identified DeCoito as the suspect and arrested him Wednesday in the Oahu Community Correctional Center on suspicion of murder and firearms crimes. He was already in custody for a burglary warrant at the time of his arrest.

Criminal records show that DeCoito was convicted in 2010 for leaving the scene of a street race in Mililani in 2007 where his teenage girl was killed and seriously injured another passenger.

Police said DeCoito was driving another car driven by Justin Amorin on February 23 when Amorin slipped and hit a tree on Lanikuhana Avenue. DeCoito witnessed the crash from behind. He slowed down to look at the wreck and then drove away.

17-year-old Gillian Badua, who was a passenger in Amorin’s vehicle, died during the crash and another passenger, 19-year-old Gavin Watson, was seriously injured.

A state judge sentenced Amorin to two consecutive five-year prison sentences for second-degree negligent murder and second-degree mistreatment.

DeCoito was sentenced to 18 months ‘imprisonment with credit for the set-up time and five years’ conditional for accidents with death or serious bodily injury and second-degree mistreatment.

A year later, a DeCoito judge qualified to 10 years in prison after breaking the terms of his probationary period.

He was released conditionally in 2015, but returned to detention twice in the following two years for violations of the conditional release, according to Hawaii Paroling Authority administrator Tommy Johnson.

DeCoito was released from prison in October 2019.

