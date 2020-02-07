Advertisement

A man from Massachusetts who tried to rescue his neighbor from a dog attack, accidentally shot him and killed him with a crossbow, officials said.

The police are investigating the incident as an accidental death, according to a release from the office of the Berkshire District Attorney.

The Adams police received several 911 calls on Wednesday around 12:09 PM. “for a reported ongoing operation.”

Investigators believe the man, described as a good Samaritan by the public prosecutor’s office, heard commotion coming from his neighbor’s apartment and hurried to help. The man grabbed a crossbow and shot one of the pit bulls.

Investigators believe the bolt has hit one of the dogs, gone through the door, and killed the neighbor who tried to barricade himself from the attack. He was identified as Joshua Jadusingh, 27.

Responding officers had to use their service weapons to neutralize the animals that have “a history of aggressive behavior” and “directed the attack on responding officers”.

One of the dogs named Max attacked someone in the house earlier in 2018 and the unknown victim needed medical attention, prosecutor Andrea Harrington said at a press conference. It is believed that the dogs were owned by he and his partner, Harrington said.

The ballistic part of the incident is still being investigated, according to the release.

The police found the body of Jadusingh and an unharmed child in a nearby room in the apartment.

Harrington said she is not expecting any prosecution at this time against the man who fired the crossbow.

