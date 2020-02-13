Shell Garage on Crosby Road North, where the alleged attack took place (Google Maps)

A man was badly injured in the head after a random stranger at a gas station in Liverpool hit and stamped him in an alleged homophobic hate crime.

The victim, a man in his forties, stopped shortly after midnight in the Shell Garage on Crosby Road North in Liverpool to buy alcohol.

He was hit in the back by a random attacker who hurled homophobic abuse at him and stamped on his hand when he fell to the ground.

Spectators ran to help the victim, who was taken home by taxi and later went to the hospital for treatment on his injured hand. The suspect is said to have left the scene with a woman in a private rental taxi.

Since CCTV investigations have proven negative, the police are now appealing to anyone who witnesses the attack or has dashcam footage.

Police officer Jaclyn Rainford said, “This was a shameful, unprovoked attack on a man who had gone out to eat and was on his way home when he stopped at the gas station.

“Verbal abuse of the victim also means that we treat it as a hate crime.

“Were you at the gas station or nearby when that happened? We would like to speak to all members of the public who have kindly come to the aid of the victim, but also ask that everyone can use Dashcam to check whether he has captured the suspect who subsequently got into a taxi.

“Our taxi tracing investigations are ongoing, but your information could be vital. So get in touch and we will take positive action.

“There is no place for hate crime in our society, and the Merseyside Police are committed to upholding the right of all our communities to be treated with fairness, dignity, and respect.”

Witnesses can share information anonymously via @MerPolCC, 101 or Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.