LONDON – Police in Northern Ireland charged Wednesday with a 52-year-old man for murdering Lyra McKee, a journalist who was shot in a riot with Irish Republican army dissidents last year.

McKee’s murder caused widespread shock in a region still characterized by decades of violence known as troubles, in which more than 3,500 people died.

Northern Ireland police said the man who was not named was charged with murder, possession of a firearm with the aim of endangering life, and “confession to be a member of a banned organization”.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in Londonderry on Thursday.

29-year-old McKee observed riots against the police in the city, also known as Derry, when she was killed in April 2019. The New IRA, a small paramilitary group opposed to the Northern Ireland peace process, said its members had accidentally shot McKee at the police station.

McKee was an emerging star of journalism who had written vigorously about the growing up of gays in Northern Ireland and the struggles of the generation of “armistice babies” that arose after the Good Friday Peace Agreement in 1998, which ended three decades of sectarian violence.

The IRA and most other paramilitary groups have disarmed, but a small number of dissidents have refused to give up the violence, targeting police and prison officials in bombings and shootings.

Hundreds of people attended McKee’s funeral, including the Prime Ministers of Great Britain and Ireland, and political leaders from the Protestant and Catholic communities of Northern Ireland. Her death contributed to successful efforts to get politicians’ feuds to revive Northern Ireland’s government, which collapsed in 2017.

Police superintendent Jason Murphy said the prosecution will not end McKee’s investigation.

“I have always said that a number of people were involved in the shooters the night Lyra was killed, and while today is important to the investigation, the search for evidence remains to the shooter in court to bring active and ongoing, “he said.