Manchester City has sought compensation from UEFA for allegedly disclosing confidential information to the media regarding its case of financial fair play, according to court documents.

Details of the city’s appeal against UEFA’s FFP investigation are included in written reasons published by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

In November of last year, CAS announced that the city’s appeal to end UEFA’s FFP investigation was “inadmissible” because the UEFA Financial Control Authority (CFCB) had not yet determined what penalty the club might receive if it is found guilty of violating expenditure control.

The full appeals verdict shows that City made a decision by the CFCB Chamber of Inquiry to refer the case to its chamber of judges “inappropriately and prematurely.”

They also argued that UEFA “has systematically violated its express confidentiality obligations and continues to do so,” and alleged that people working on the governing body taught journalists. As a result, the investigation should be suspended and UEFA should investigate the alleged leaks.

“These persistent and immense violations undermine the integrity of UEFA’s judicial process, which is an amicable dispute settlement mechanism that is based on confidentiality,” City said in its written complaint.

The New York Times published an article days before UEFA announced in May 2019 the referral decision that investigators are seeking a Champions League ban on alleged FFP violations.

CFCB chief investigator Yves Leterme replied to City’s allegations of leaks in an angry letter sent in May last year, shortly after the decision to direct City to the AC was announced.

In it he wrote: “I have to vehemently reject your allegations of illegal activity, either by myself or by one of the members of the UEFA CFCB, in particular its investigative chamber (IC).

“Your accusations are unfounded and their tone is unacceptable.

“Please note that I will not continue this correspondence exchange and will not continue to respond to unfounded accusations that are directed against me personally and / or against my colleagues in the IC.”

City argued in his appeal that “the complainant’s personal rights (City) were violated by the leaks under Swiss law and that the respondent (UEFA) is responsible for such a violation”.

CAS ruled that City’s appeal was inadmissible and all further requests were rejected. Regarding the claim for damages and the city’s request for an investigation into alleged leaks, CAS stated that this could not be pursued alone until a decision by the Court of Justice was made.

Allegations that City had violated the FFP rules were published by the German magazine Der Spiegel.

The CFCB’s case law has not yet announced the outcome of the City case. The city vigorously denies any wrongdoing.