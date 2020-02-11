Advertisement

Google Maps is the go-to function for navigation on your smartphone. It’s one of the most downloaded apps ever, but a man accused her of misleading him after falling into the frozen Mississippi in the United States.

According to a CBS report, the Google Maps incident occurred at night in the city of Minneapolis near the Stone Arch Bridge. The man walked across the frozen river before falling through the ice.

The victim was partially immersed in the ice until the firefighters came to his rescue, the report added

When asked why he was walking on a frozen river, the man said that Google Maps had instructed him to do so. He has suffered a slight case of hypothermia.

The CBS report quoted the fire department as saying that Google Maps may have asked him to cross the bridge and not cross the river.

However, his claim seems bizarre, as Google Maps only shows mapped streets. But it can’t be denied that glitches have already been reported in the app, but walking through a frozen river may be a bit too far.

Last week, a man in Berlin tricked Google Maps into collecting 99 smartphones, and everyone believed that there was a huge traffic jam. But it was only he who had a whole range of cell phones with Google Maps.

According to Google, the maps can differentiate between bicycles and cars in different countries, including India. So far, however, they have not considered traveling with the car as an option for commuting.

Google Maps, which celebrated its 15th anniversary this month, received a brand new, revamped logo and some interesting new features.

The new logo is now in yellow, red, blue and green and is more minimalistic. The map background has been replaced by solid white.

In terms of functionality, three new tabs have been added in addition to the existing “Pendulum” and “Explore” tabs. Google Maps now has five tabs: Browse, Commute, Save, Contribute, and Update.

