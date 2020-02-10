Advertisement

A man and four of his family members were arrested on Monday for allegedly setting his wife on fire after being divorced three times for failure to comply with the dowry demands.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in the village of Kheda Tanda in the Azim Nagar area of ​​Rampur, the police said.

“Mohd Arif (the accused) came to my house first and pronounced the triple talaq to my daughter. Then he returned to his house and set my daughter on fire, ”said Nazakat, the father of Seema, the victim who was burned to death at TMU Medical College in Moradabad.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO | “Triple Talaq ban not enough, give Muslims a quota like Marathas”: Owaisi

“I found out that my daughter was only hospitalized after 3-4 hours,” he said.

Arun Kumar, ASP, said: “The victim’s parents have reported that their daughter was burned by their in-laws after their husband pronounced Triple Talaq. Five people were arrested. ”

The woman with 75% burn injuries is currently being treated in Moradabad. A police unit was sent to record their testimony, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Advertisement