The police are investigating a plane crash at Merritt Airport on Monday morning.

At around 12:14 p.m. on Monday, RCMP received a call about a missing man. Her investigation led her to Merritt Airport, where officials found the debris of a small white and green plane on the tarmac.

The man reported missing was found trapped on the plane and was the only occupant. Emergency aid freed the man and he was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say the man who is in his 60s stays in the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Transport Canada has since been informed of the crash.

“The investigation into the factors that led to this incident is at a very early stage,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “RCMP will continue to support Transport Canada, which is also launching an investigation.”

Anyone who has witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to the police is asked to contact investigators at 250-378-4262.

