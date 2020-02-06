Advertisement

On Monday morning there was a jury Karl Karlsen, who was sentenced to imprisonment for the murder of his son and was found guilty of arson to the death of his wife Christina in 1991.

Union democrat Sonora reported that Karlsen had been sentenced after nearly two weeks of trial. The audience gasped when the jury announced the verdict, but Karlsen remained unemotional.

Karl Karlsen booking photo

Office of the Calaveras County Sheriff

Karlsen was extradited to California to stand trial. Previously, he was an inmate of the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York.

The fire occurred on January 1, 1991 at the family home in Murphys, California. Karlsen could get his children out of the house, but his wife died in the blaze.

Christina’s body was found in the bathroom of the house. She couldn’t escape because Karlsen had pinned a sheet of plywood to the inside of the only window in the room.

Karlsen had only taken out life insurance for his wife 19 days before the fire. This policy paid out $ 200,000 when the fire was classified as accidental.

The indictment brought in forensic electrical engineer Kenneth Buske as an expert who testified that there is evidence to suggest that the fire was intentionally lit. They also played an audio cassette on which Karlsen spoke to a fireman about the insurance claim and said, “I have a lot of bills. I mean, how long does it take?”

Many of his friends commented that Karlsen was emotionless after Christina’s death. He moved back to New York with his three children a few days after the fire.

According to the Syracuse Post Standard, Karlsen was arrested in 2013 for the murder of his son Levi, who was crushed to death under a truck he was working on. Prosecutors said Karlsen lured the 23-year-old under the £ 5,000 vehicle and then pushed it off his jack and left it on the young man until he choked.

Karlsen was the only beneficiary of his son’s insurance policy and received $ 700,000. This policy was completed just 17 days before Levi’s death.

In 2012, a cousin of Karlsen’s current wife turned to the police, convinced that Levi’s death was intentional. They opened an investigation and received enough information to arrest him for murder.

One day before the trial began, he pleaded guilty to crime and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

At the recent trial, the prosecutor’s office provided evidence of several other suspicious insurance cases in Karlsen’s history, including a barn fire that killed three draft horses. According to records, Karlsen had received more than $ 1 million in total from insurance claims.

Karlsen will serve the rest of his sentence in New York before he is admitted to the California prison system. He will be released in New York in 2027 at the earliest.

His hearing over the murder of his wife is scheduled for March 17. He has to face a life without parole.

