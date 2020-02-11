Advertisement

DETROIT –

An Apple engineer who died when his Tesla Model X hit a concrete barrier on a Silicon Valley highway had complained before his death that the Autopilot system of the SUV would fail in the area where the crash occurred.

The complaints were detailed in a whole series of documents released Tuesday by the US National Transportation Safety Board, investigating the March 2018 crash that killed engineer Walter Huang.

The documents say that Huang told his wife that Autopilot had previously turned his SUV toward the same barrier that was involved in the US 101 crash near Mountain View, California.

Autopilot is a partially automated system designed to keep a vehicle in its lane and to keep it at a safe distance from vehicles in front. It can also change lanes with driver’s approval. Tesla says it is a driver assistance system and that drivers must always be ready to intervene.

Huang’s widow, Sevonne Huang, and his family are prosecuting Tesla and the California Department of Transportation for not maintaining the highway.

“Walter said the car would go to the barrier in the morning when he went to work,” the Huang family lawyer wrote in an answer to NTSB questions.

The lawyer also wrote that Walter Huang described the failure of his brother Autopilot “in the same general area where the crash occurred”, in addition to talking about Autopilot issues with a friend who owns a Model X. Huang, a software engineer, discussed with the friend how a patch of the Autopilot software affected its performance and made Model X run, said the lawyer.

The full NTSB is scheduled for a hearing on the crash on February 25. At that time, the board will determine a cause and make safety recommendations.

