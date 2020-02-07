Advertisement

A man was shot in his apartment by a crossbow that a neighbor had fired at dogs that attacked the man, the Massachusetts authorities said. Andrea Harrington, Berkshire district attorney, said that Wednesday afternoon’s death in Adams appeared to be coincidental.

The neighbor heard a commotion and the victim, who was a friend, called for help shortly after noon, the authorities said.

The neighbor made his way into the apartment and then returned to his own unit to get the crossbow that he could own and use for hunting, Harrington said at a press conference on Thursday.

Advertisement

He was standing at the bottom of a stairwell and shooting a dog on the landing, she said. The bolt struck the dog with a flick, went through the door, and hit the man in the room where he wanted to barricade himself, Harrington said. A young girl in another room was unharmed.

One of the dogs belonged to the man who died, she said. The other belonged to his girlfriend, who also lived at home.

The adult male pit bulls were known to fight and were usually kept in separate cages, Harrington said. They had been aggressive in the past and had previously been attacked by a person who needed medical attention.

The neighbor who fired the arrow is a “merciful Samaritan” who works with the investigation, the prosecutor said. Harrington does not expect criminal charges.

“The neighbor reacted in very stressful circumstances,” and “is very upset,” she said.

The dogs showed aggression towards responding police officers, who both shot and killed them. Officers fired five rounds at the dogs, an investigation revealed.

Advertisement