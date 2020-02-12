Advertisement

A man accused of stabbing two women at a subway station claimed that both victims were aliens.

Last Tuesday, John Lee Cowell, 29, testified in his trial that he killed Letifah Wilson and seriously injured 18-year-old younger sister Nia Wilson on a train platform in the San Francisco Bay Area because he believed they were aliens responsible for his grandmother kidnapping.

His testimony from the testimony in the Alameda district court said, “I stabbed both women in the crew because I believed they would not give my grandmother back,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Advertisement

Cowell pleaded not guilty in the 2018 stabbing of the women and killing one of them, because of insanity. He also claimed that he had a history of mental illness, and although he does not remember exactly, he was certain that he had even heard a radio in his head at the time of the incident.

Cowell rode the same train with the sisters on July 22, 2018, before the fatal stabbing occurred.

In his testimony, he added that the three sisters “pointed to other passengers while they stared at me,” and he felt “threatened by three black women.” They were together … threatened to attack my grandmother ‘.

Moreover, the 25-minute train surveillance images do not suggest any form of interaction between Cowell and the three sisters.

Cowell is now being charged with one count of attempted murder and the other for murder. While prosecutors and police believe the knife attack had not been triggered, the victim’s family and friends believe the attack was motivated by its race. Their claim was based on the fact that Cowell had hit a bus in the face about a week before the incident.

Police also stated that Cowell was wearing a hood over his head just before the attack and put on sunglasses to prevent him from being arrested. Allegedly he had also lost his clothes and backpack in the parking lot of the station. He was arrested a day later at BART’s Pleasant Hill Station.

Crime Scene Photo: Pixabay

. [TagsToTranslate] Cowell

Advertisement