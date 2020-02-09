Advertisement

Authorities arrested a suspect who allegedly drove his van through a Florida voter registration tent and missing volunteers fighting for President Donald Trump.

Gregory Timm, 27, was arrested on Saturday after the incident at the Kernan Village mall in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The Republican Party of Duval County said six volunteers were deployed outside the mall on Saturday afternoon, “on purpose to target voters”.

In a post on Facebook, the group said that a brown and gold van driven by a white man got into a crowd of volunteers in a voter registration tent around 2:45 p.m. ET before escaping the scene.

“Fortunately, Republican volunteers narrowly avoided being hit by the accelerating van. The driver raced away after making an obscene gesture toward the crowd,” the group said.

Dean Black, GOP chairman of Duval County, said he was outraged by the incident and said the party would not be intimidated. “We are outraged at this senseless act of violence against our great volunteers,” he said.

“The Duval County Republican Party will not be intimidated by these cowards, and we will not be silenced. I urge every Republican in our big city to stand up, take part, and show these radicals that we will not be intimidated Constitutional rights. “

The group added that it would double its efforts to register voters.

Mark Alfieri was one of the volunteers who avoided being hit by the van. He told Action News Jax that he volunteered with five women in the tent when the van was just inches from hitting them.

“Out of the blue, a man in a van approached us, waved to us in a kind of friendly manner, thought he was coming to speak to us, instead accelerated his vehicle and plowed straight into our tent, our tables,” said Alfieri the transmitter.

Alfieri said the man then buffered his vehicle, took out his cell phone to film the damage, and “made obscene gestures” before driving off.

Trump replied to the incident on Twitter and wrote, “Be careful, tough guys you play with!”

His tweet came in response to GOP chairman Ronna McDaniel’s tweet: “These unprovoked, senseless attacks on @ realDonaldTrumps supporters must end. I would like to repeat @ DuvalGOP by saying: We won’t be silenced by cowards, and these disgusting acts will only let us work harder to win November. “

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Timm has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal harm and driving license. He was jailed without a tie on Saturday evening.

The Duval County Republican Party and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were asked for further comments.

