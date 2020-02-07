Advertisement

HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

One of the two men accused in a 7-Eleven robbery last July was sentenced to 41 months in prison on Friday.

Trey Hasegawa, 21, was charged in the US District Court, along with Matthew Middleton, 26, in the armed robbery of three 7-Eleven stores over a two-day period on Waialae Avenue, South King Street and Nuuanu Avenue on 8 July and 9.

Hasegawa, waving a gun, used a red bandana to cover the lower part of his face when committing the robberies, while Middleton waited in a white van, according to legal documents. The total amount of stolen cash is undetermined.

Honolulu police arrested the couple on July 11 in the Market City shopping mall.

In a plea, Hasegawa pleaded guilty to conspiracy to disrupt trade through theft, with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a maximum fine of $ 250,000. After his prison sentence, he will be released for three years under supervision. He also has to pay $ 156.80 in refund.

The conviction of Middleton is scheduled for February 24 at 10 a.m.

