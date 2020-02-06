Advertisement

Waiser Walter, the 29-year-old Honolulu man who attacked a child and his aunt in their McCully apartment in 2016, is sentenced to life imprisonment for the stabbing death of the four-year-old boy.

On October 10, 2016, the police found Jeremiah Roke with multiple stab wounds on the chest. Advanced life support was given before emergency medical services brought him to the hospital where he died.

Roke’s aunt suffered several stab wounds at the back. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Walter, described as a hanai family member, lived with Roke, Roke’s aunt and other family members in an apartment on Lime Street. He originally pleaded not guilty to Circuit Court.

But in an agreement with the prosecutor’s department this week, he pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree. He would receive a life sentence with the possibility of conditional release.

The Public Prosecution Service and the defense have agreed to recommend Walter to stay in jail for at least 35 years before the Hawaii Paroling Authority is considering conditional release.

“This was a completely unprovoked attack by a man who considered the victims to be family,” Deputy Attorney Scott Bell said in a press release. “The suspect was planning to set up an insane defense, but psychiatrists who were investigating him refuted this defense.”

The advocacy agreement “reflects the serious nature of the crime and protects the public against a dangerous man,” said Attorney Dwight Nadamoto.

Penalties is scheduled for April 13.

