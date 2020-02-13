WATERLOO, Iowa – A man suspected of killing two women at his home in northeastern Iowa was arrested in Illinois, police said.

Matthew Buford III was found in Peoria, Illinois, and was arrested late Wednesday night on arrest warrants that list two first-degree murders in Iowa’s Black Hawk County. The court record does not list the name of a lawyer who could comment on him.

The 36-year-old Buford is accused of killing Tamica Allison [42] and Andrea Anderson [41]. Allison lived in the apartment with Buford, the police said, and Anderson was visiting.

Officers and medics called home around 11:20 p.m. Monday found the two bodies.