The 27-year-old Melvin Miller was convicted of gruesome murders seven years after his ascent.

A Louisiana man was convicted of murdering trans woman Milan Boudreaux and her boyfriend seven years after he killed her.

Milan and Akeem Boudreaux died on 5 February 2013 of gunshot wounds to the head.

They were discovered in their New Orleans suburb home nine days after their death when worried friends entered their home after not hearing from them for several days.

Melvin Miller, an acquaintance of the couple, was convicted of “cruel” murder on February 5, 2020.

The 27-year-old Miller was found guilty of, among other things, murder of the second degree, obstruction of the judiciary and possession of a firearm.

The prosecutor said that Miller robbed the couple at home on the night of February 5, 2013.

“It is so troubling that someone could go into the house of two unarmed people and execute them. It is so troubling that someone could put a gun in the back of the head and pull a trigger,” said Lindsay Truhe, deputy prosecutor, to the jury at the end of the argument about the two-day process.

The defense of Miller, who killed Milan during the trial, had tried to convince the jury that there was no evidence that he was in the apartment despite being found on some of the victims’ objects.

“There is no evidence that Melvin Miller was in this apartment,” said Marquita Naquin. “Driving in a stolen car doesn’t make you a murderer. If you have a computer or phone that you don’t own, you won’t become a murderer, ”she said.

It was Milan Boudreaux’s stolen car – a silver Pontiac GT – that first brought the detectives’ attention to Miller’s connection to the case because he owned it on the day the couple’s bodies were discovered.

Miller’s girlfriend, Jasmine Alexander, told investigators that Miller had a gun with him when he drove to New Orleans on the day of the murders, the prosecutors said.

She pleaded guilty to hindering the judiciary after admitting throwing bullets she found in the apartment she shared with Miller after the murders. She was sentenced to five years’ probation.

During the final argument, Miller had a smile on his face as the prosecutors discussed how all the evidence indicated his guilt.

“Two people are dead. It’s not funny,” said Truhe.

She asked the jury to declare Miller guilty and added, “You cannot bring these people back to life. But you can give them justice. “

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on February 20. He is expected to be sentenced to life imprisonment.

