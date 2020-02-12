Advertisement

A jury from the Oahu Circuit Court found the 32-year-old man using a hammer

to attack his girlfriend who was guilty of attempted murder in the second degree and unanimously thought Tuesday that he should be sentenced

live without the possibility

conditional release.

A jury of six men and six women decided in less than an hour consultation that Kristopher Kazu Kalani for the rest of his life for the

attack that permanently deformed his girlfriend, Grace Pineda.

The Paroling of Hawaii

The statistics from the authority show that those convicted

attempted second-degree murder have served minimum sentences in the last six years (2014-2019) ranging from six to 50 years.

Advertisement

Kalani’s former girlfriend, now 32, appeared in court on Friday with a walker

and had a deforming and permanent scar on her face. She said she only had four teeth, Assistant Prosecutor Scott Bell said.

“She has sustained devastating injuries,” he said after the trial.

Kalani appeared in a black-and-blue checkered shirt, dark trousers and white sneakers, undamaged and remained virtually expressionless while the jury foreman read the jury’s unanimous decision.

As the decision was

read, Kalani nodded slightly and occasionally glanced at the jury.

He spent much of his adult life in prison, from the age of 18 in 2006 to the release in 2017, but was arrested in November 2017 for traffic violations.

Judge Rowena Somerville will convict Kalani at 9 am March 25.

Although they are the

discretion to counteract

the jury’s decision is she

expected to follow his decision, Bell said.

The police arrested Kalani on March 1, 2018 for allegedly beating his girlfriend

a hammer that causes serious

injuries to her face and head.

His first arrest took place in March 2006, when he attacked a police officer. Four months later, he was charged with the manslaughter of 17-year-old Alexander Sabala. He admitted that he had hit Sabala in the head during an argument at the BK Superette in Nanakuli, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the sidewalk. Sabala died two months later.

Bell was looking for a comprehensive punishment that would eliminate the possibility of Kalani being released on probation.

He cited three convictions: two first-degree attacks, class B crimes, one involving a police officer and another person who died, and the third at the jury’s verdict Monday.

“His past is the best predictor of future behavior,” Bell told the jury. “The only way to ensure the safety of this community is a yes answer.”

Kalani’s lawyer, Dana Ishibashi, urged the jury: “Don’t give up on Kazu.”

He said that a previous attack case took place during a fight where he used his fist to hit a man he knew.

“If it were manslaughter, the government would have tried it,” he said.

Ishibashi said his client had admitted the attack,

say he is a “fundamentally honest person” and has lasted ten years.

Bell then said to the jury:

“Don’t feel sorry for Mr. Kalani.”

The jury discovered that he was a repeated and persistent offender and was convicted of two or more crimes committed as adults at different times.

The judges also discovered that “the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that for the protection of the public it is necessary to extend the sentence of the suspect from a possible life sentence to a final life sentence.”

Kalani will be detained without bail while waiting for conviction.

Advertisement