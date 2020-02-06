Advertisement

Police arrested a man who reportedly lived on the rafters of a Haggen Northwest Fresh Market in Auburn, Washington for several weeks.

KING 5 reported that the man crouched over the trap during business hours and fell down after closing the shop to stock up on food and cigarettes.

On Christmas Day, the shop called the police to report what they thought was a break-in. The officers examined and found tools, clothing, and debris to pull off the roof. They also discovered a rope that they believe the suspect had used to enter the store.

Over the days, however, Haggen employees began to believe that the burglar was not a one-time visitor. After a worker reported strange noises from the ceiling above the store, he discovered a pair of legs dangling from above in a closet.

The police were called again but could not find the man.

Mike Hirman, Auburn Police Commander, said to KING 5, “There is ventilation that has been moved and traces that have been moved. We probably spent 4.5 hours in the rafters chasing this guy.”

His department used infrared cameras and sent K-9 devices to see if they could smell anything without success.

On January 17, police released suspect surveillance videos that came from the store’s cameras. Inside, a black-clad man with a face mask fills a bag of thousands of dollars in Marlboro Smooths.

The footage allowed the police to determine the man’s identity and obtain a search warrant. They found the man in an unknown location and took him into custody. When he was arrested, the man had an unopened brick with Beecher’s cheese that had been removed from the store with a sticker price of $ 394.97.

The unopened cigarette boxes were brought back on the shelves. The cheese was donated to a local food bank.

The Auburn Police Department has not released the suspect’s name.

People who live in companies without permission can cause serious problems for the owners. In November 2019, KIRO 7 reported another squatter from the Seattle area who forced the closure of a local bagel store.

City inspectors came to Cascade Bagel and Deli in Lakewood to check the electrical wiring of the building. When looking at the place, they discovered a family of three and their dog, who lived in the room above the restaurant, which was traditionally used to store files.

The panicked dog attacked and bit one of the inspectors, KIRO7 said. Owner Bob Bringer said he didn’t know anyone was living in the room, but he had let homeless people live there in the past.

The family was evicted and the landlord of the building canceled Bringer’s lease shortly thereafter.

