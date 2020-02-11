Advertisement

Manchester United has reaffirmed its intention to give Old Trafford a secure reputation.

All-seater stadiums have been mandatory on the top two levels of English football since 1994-1995. This is thanks to the recommendations on stadium safety that were included in the Taylor report after the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

In recent years, however, there have been renewed efforts to achieve a secure position in the top levels of English football. Tottenham and Wolves recently installed seat rails on their seats. The Wolves Installed Seat Rails (Nick Potts / PA)

United has long supported the idea of ​​being safe and has discussed the matter with the two Premier League clubs to understand the implementation process and ongoing management.

The club has recently conducted a feasibility study after changes were made to the Sports Grounds Safety Authority’s (SGSA) Green Guide and is now planning to bring the rails to Old Trafford, possibly before the end of the season, when approval is given.

The United Fan Forum minutes of January 31 said, “In December 2019, the local security advisory group was formally proposed to request a trial in a small section of the stadium (up to 1,500 seats in the northeast quadrant).

“We are convinced that the introduction of Rail Seating will improve spectator safety in areas of the stadium where, like other clubs, we have seen examples of standing still. Manchester United fans may soon be able to stand safely at Old Trafford ( Martin Rickett) / PA)

“The SAG committee is examining the request. This is not an automatic approval process. We will discuss the proposal in detail with the responsible authorities and work through their compliance and review processes. “

Last week, SGSA’s interim report found that seating areas with barriers have a “positive impact” on spectator safety and reduce the “risk of audience collapse”.

Sports Minister Nigel Adams said of the report: “Over a million people watch live football on a soccer field every week, and after speaking to fans across the country, I know that many are passionate about being safe stand.

“As we made clear in our election manifesto, we will work with fans and clubs to establish a secure footing on soccer fields.

“However, it is essential that football remains as safe as it has been in the past 25 years. Solid evidence that this change provides trailers with equivalent or improved security is of the utmost importance in this process. “

Jon Darch, operator of the Safe Standing Roadshow, welcomes United’s decision to apply for a seat on the rail as attention is focused on Adams after the SGSA interim report.

“As this news comes to Minister of Sports Nigel Adams only a few days after state stadium security experts reported that such seats” have a positive impact on spectator safety, “I hope that United’s local security advisors will not delay them.” he the PA news agency.

“Why do you want to hold back a club that wants to make its fans safer?

“I also hope at the national level that this will encourage Nigel Adams to advance the conservative campaign promise to establish a secure reputation.

“It’s great that clubs like Spurs, Wolves, and Now United have seats on the rails, but now we need Nigel Adams to use areas with these seats as official standing places.”

