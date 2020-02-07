Advertisement

ORLANDO, Florida – Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and New York’s Mets say talks about the planned sale of a majority stake in the Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz families to hedge fund manager Steve Cohen have ended.

The Mets said Thursday night in a statement that they intend to find another buyer, although it is unclear whether a future transaction would involve a controlling stake in the franchise.

The Mets announced on December 4 that 83-year-old Fred Wilpon would have held control of the owner and chief executive officer for five years under the proposed contract between Sterling Partners and Cohen. His son Jeff would have remained chief operating officer during this time.

In the Mets statement, the proposed deal was described as “very complicated”.

“Despite the parties’ efforts in recent months, it became clear that the proposed transaction would have been too difficult,” said the team.

Manfred said at the end of an owners’ meeting that “the claim that the transaction fell apart because of something the Wilpons did did is completely and absolutely unfair.”

Cohen bought an 8% stake in a limited partnership in 2012 for $ 40 million. The deal discussed would have resulted in him acquiring an 80 percent majority stake in a transaction that the team valued at $ 2.6 billion.

Wilpon repeatedly declined to comment at MLB meetings this week. According to Manfred, spokesman von Cohen declined to comment.

The Mets say they turned on New York-based investment bank Allen & Company to handle the sale for the future.

Cohen first bought into the Mets in 2012 when the team sought $ 20 million in minority interests after the collapse of Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi program, which cost the Wilpons and their companies a lot. The limited partner’s shares were sold after the planned sale of a Mets investment in hedge fund manager David Einhorn in 2011 of USD 200 million expired.

63-year-old Cohen is the CEO and President of Point72 Asset Management.

Cohen controlled SAC Capital Advisors, who pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2013. SAC agreed to pay a $ 900 million fine and to forfeit another $ 900 million to the federal government, although $ 616 million, the SAC company has already filed to settle parallel actions by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission pledged to be deducted from $ 1.8 billion.

The Doubleday & Co. publisher bought the Mets in 1980 from the family of its founder, Joan Payson, for $ 21.1 million, with the company owning 95% of the team and controlling Wilpon 5%.

When Doubleday & Co. was sold to media company Bertelsmann AG in 1986, the publisher sold its stake in the team to Wilpon and Nelson Doubleday, who became 50-50 owners, for nearly $ 81 million.

Wilpon bought out Doubleday’s shares in 2002 and became chairman and sole controlling owner. Saul Katz, the brother-in-law of the owner and partner of the real estate company Sterling Equities Inc., became team president and Jeff Wilpon became COO.

