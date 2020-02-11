Advertisement

In 2013, Mr. Sisodia won with a lead of 11,000 votes and in 2015 with over 28,000 votes.

NEW DELHI: Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia had a tense day in a battle in his constituency in Patparganj on Tuesday, which he eventually won with 3,271 votes. Mr. Sisodia, who owned all the major portfolios in the AAP government, was followed by a beard for hours. After several rounds of counting, he was around 200 votes behind his BJP competitor Ravinder Singh Negi. The turnaround took place shortly after 2 p.m. After his victory, Mr. Sisodia, who retained his seat for the third time, said that the BJP had pursued “politics of hate”, but people refused to be shared.

Mr. Negi led the nearby race up to 11 laps and until Mr. Sisodia turned the tables on lap 13. Mr. Negi, 43, who terrified Mr. Sisodia, is a businessman by trade and his wife is a contractor.

Advertisement

“The people of Delhi have explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate,” said Sisodia when he celebrated the victory. Mr Sisodia, who retained his seat for the third time, said that the BJP pursued “politics of hate”, but people refused to be shared.

In 2013, Mr. Sisodia won with a lead of 11,000 votes and in 2015 with over 28,000 votes.

In addition to Mr. Sisodia, AAP’s prominent female face, Atishi, who won a victory in her election debut in Kalkaji, followed the early trends. She later shot towards victory and defeated BJP’s Dharambir Singh with a lead of over 11,000 votes.

She said that the mandate had shown that “kaam ki rajneeti” (politics of work) won and that “work is true nationalism”. Ms. Atishi had unsuccessfully tested the waters in the Lok Sabha election last year.

“It was clear that the people in Delhi had chosen Arvind Kejriwal. You chose him because of his work. It is “Kaam Ki Rajneeti” that has convinced the politics of hate, “said Ms. Atishi.

end of

Advertisement