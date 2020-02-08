Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party leader, Manoj Tiwari, tweeted his rejoinder on Saturday evening to insist that the BJP would form the next government in the national capital, Delhi, with 48 seats.

Tiwari’s forecast of 48 seats in the 70-member assembly is at least two seats below what he predicted after his early vote on Saturday. Then he spoke about “his sixth sense,” which told him that the BJP would displace Kejriwal and form the government with “at least 50 seats.”

But the election results for the Delhi general election, which ended on Saturday evening, spoke for a clear victory for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP.

A polling election, which is not always known to be correct, is a poll that takes place immediately after leaving polling stations.

However, the final survey projects on Saturday differed in terms of the level of AAP profit, ranging from at least 48 seats for AAP projected by Times Now-IPSOS to a maximum of 68 seats predicted by India Today-Axis.

“All of these queries will fail. Save my tweet. BJP will form the government with 48 seats. Now please don’t blame EVM, ”Tiwari tweeted.

This time Tiwari isn’t the only leader in the BJP who doesn’t trust exit surveys.

Kapil Mishra, the BJP candidate from Model Town in North Delhi, who joined the party after bitterly and publicly arguing with Arvind Kejriwal, also opposed exit polls. “All of these surveys will turn out to be wrong,” said Kapil Mishra in an unusually short tweet. He did not go into detail about it.

In a tweet with the hashtag that the BJP’s symbol lotus will bloom in Delhi, Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT cell chief, said: “The final result will come on February 11th. “.

BJP legislator Parvesh Verma, who was beaten twice by the election commission for hate speech in the election campaign, has allocated 50 seats for the party.

End survey forecast

The Times Now-Ipsos exit polls predicted that Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal would remain in the chair and the AAP would win 44 seats against 26 seats for the BJP.

The Republic-Jan ki Baat poll found that the AAP has 48-61 seats and the BJP has 9-21 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the congress.

The exit surveys did not predict a significant improvement in Congress fortunes, which could not take place in the 2015 polls. The AAP had delivered an impressive 67 seats and reduced the BJP to three.

