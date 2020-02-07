Advertisement

Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017, will make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar at Yash Raj Films Prithviraj. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the great budget drama is based on the life of King Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan from the 12th century. While Akshay portrays Prithviraj, Manushi plays the role of his wife Sanyogita in her debut film. The debutante recently made a song for the film.

In a statement, Manushi said: “I loved the experience of making my very first song and it will be unforgettable forever. It was a great learning experience for me to prepare, rehearse and shoot my first song. I was definitely overwhelmed since it was the first time I did it and it’s a great song, but as a person I like to keep an eye on the price and I think the shoot went well. I hope that the efforts I made for the song will be appreciated by the audience. “

22-year-old Manushi never thought that one day she would end up in a film set and become an actress. She went on to say, “I never thought I would become an actor, so I really enjoy exploring all aspects of an Indian film heroine and learning so much.”

Yash Raj Film’s historical drama is set to be released on this Diwali.

