For the made-to-order iMac, iMac Pro and MacBook Pro models, with the exception of the inexpensive 13-inch MacBook Pro, there is currently a longer delivery period for March 10th in the Apple Online Store in the USA.

While custom configurations typically take longer than standard configurations, current delivery estimates are even longer than usual. The reason for the delay is unknown, but speculatively, this could be related to the outbreak of the Wuhan corona virus in China, which has forced many Apple suppliers to temporarily shut down their factories and cease production.

While some readers who have alerted us to this news raised the possibility of an Apple event on March 10, the delivery estimate has changed daily, so any correlation would be purely coincidental. Still, Apple is expected to launch a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Magic keyboard with a scissor switch in the first half of 2020, and it is quite possible that the notebook will come out in March.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to launch many new products in the first half of 2020, including updated MacBook Pro and / or MacBook Air models, and updated iPad Pro models with a three-lens rear camera system and a tile-like one Element tracking tags with ultra wideband support, high-end wireless headphones, a small wireless charging mat, and a new low-cost 4.7-inch iPhone.

