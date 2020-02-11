Advertisement

Organizers of the 57th annual Mare Monarch Festival in Hilo have announced the participating Halau and jury members online.

Twelve kane and 17 wahine groups from 22 halau are participating this year, representing the island of Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Hawaii and

California. Eleven Miss Aloha Hula soloists will compete for the title.

It will be an exciting line-up, according to festival president Luana Kawelu.

Kumu hula Robert Cazimero returns his Halau Na Kamalei o Lililehua, who generally only competes once

10 years. The Halau returns five years earlier

this year. In 2015 Halau

After Kamalei won the overall title at the 52nd Mare Monarch Festival competition. The Halau also won overall in 2005.

Kumu hula Mark Keali’i Ho’omalu also brings his Academy of

Hawaiian Arts from Oakland, California, after a break of several years.

Many other top-ranking and long-participating halau – including Halau Mohala “Ilima, led by Kumu Mapuana de Silva; Halau i ka Wekiu, led by Karl Veto Baker and Michael Casupang; and Kawaili’ula, led by Kumu Hula Chinky Mahoe – also return.

A new halau from the island of Hawaii, Halau Hula Ke “Olu Makani o Mauna Loa,

led by

Kumu Meleana Manuel,

will participate for the

first time. Kumu Leina’ala Pavao Jardin of Halau Ke Lei Mokihana o Leina’ala is bringing Kane for the first time this year, together with her wahine.

The Mare Monarch

Festival will take place

12-18 April and spades

finished with a hoolaulea

Sunday morning in the Afook-Chinen Civic

Auditorium followed

by an Invitational Hawaiian Arts Fair and other events.

The popular Hoike, the free exhibition evening of hula and other folk dances from all over the Pacific, is scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Edith Kanaka’ole Stadium.

The Miss Aloha Hula competition is scheduled for the evening of April 16

in the stadium, group Kahiko competition on April 17 and group Auana competition on April 18, followed by the announcement of winners and award ceremonies.

Mare Monarch judges this year include Maelia Loebenstein Carter, Ainsley Halemanu, Kawaikapu Hewett, Nalani Kanaka’ole Zane, Noenoelani Zuttermeister Lewis, Keali’i

Reichel and Holoua

Stender.

Ticket requests were

accepted by traditional mail, from December 2, and the festival is already sold out. Mare Monarch T-shirts are available for

order by calling 935-9168.

