Organizers of the 57th annual Mare Monarch Festival in Hilo have announced the participating Halau and jury members online.

This year a total of 12 kane and 17 wahine groups from 22 halau are participating, representing Kauai, Oahu, Maui, the island of Hawaii and California. A total of 11 Miss Aloha Hula soloists are competing for the title this year.

It will be an exciting line-up, according to festival president Luana Kawelu.

Kumu hula Robert Cazimero returns his Halau Na Kamalei O Lililehua, which generally only competes every 10 years, comes back five years earlier this year. In 2015, Halau N Kamalei won the overall title during the 52nd Mare Monarch Festival competition. The halau also generally won in 2005.

Kumu hula Mark Keali’i Ho’omalu is returning his Academy of Hawaiian Art this year from Oakland, California, after a break of several years.

Many other top-ranking and long-participating halau, including Halau Mohala ‘Ilima, led by Kumu Mapuana de Silva, Halau I Ka Wekiu led by Karl Veto Baker and Michael Casupang and Kawaili’ula, led by Kumu hi Chinky Mahoe, are also coming back.

A new halau from the island of Hawaii, Halau Hula Ke “Olu Makani O Mauna Loa led by Kumu Meleana Manuel, will participate for the first time. Kumu Leina’ala Pavao Jardin of Halau Ke Lei Mokihana o Leina’ala will bring her wahine for the first time this year to fight.

The Mare Monarch Festival takes place this year from 12 to 18 April and starts with a hoolaulea Sunday morning in the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium, followed by a Hawaiian art fair and other events.

The popular Hoike, the free exhibition evening of hula and other folk dances from all over the Pacific, is scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Edith Kanaka’ole Stadium.

The Miss Aloha Hula Competition is scheduled for the evening of April 16 at the Edith Kanaka’ole Stadium, the Kahiko Group Competition on April 17 and the Auana Group Competition on April 18, followed by the announcement of winners and award ceremonies.

Mare Monarch judges this year include Maelia Loebenstein Carter, Ainsley Halemanu, Kawaikapu Hewett, Nalani Kanaka’ole Zane, Noenoelani Zuttermeister Lewis, Keali’i Reichel and Holoua Stender.

Ticket requests were accepted by traditional mail from December 2, and are already sold out. Mare Monarch T-shirts can be ordered via 935-9168.

