One of the most popular shows on TV is Fox ‘The Masked Singer.

The show is a kind of fever dream mixed with a singing competition. Every week, celebrities hide their identities under elaborate costumes (next season there will be a llama, a banana and an astronaut among the 18 participants) while (apparently) singing their hearts out to court the judges and of course America.

Comedian Margaret Cho, who will be in Vancouver for a JFL Northwest Comedy Festival show (February 15th, 7pm in Vogue, tickets $ 39 at eventbrite.ca), was the poodle in season 1 of the show. The current popularity of the show, which started in Korea, doesn’t surprise Cho. She agrees that the crazy talent show is a kind of antidote to the emotional and politically polarizing gravity that many feel today.

“There’s something innocent about what I think is necessary,” Cho said on the phone recently from her Los Angeles home.

“I think we need something that we can somehow bring together that is very playful. It is unique and at the same time something very important because we need a child’s miracle about things. I think it’s really cute.”

It is also free of labels and unconscious prejudices as a singing egg and pineapple are both nutty.

“Identity is put aside and there is so much caustic friction right now that people have about identity. So if you remove such an aspect and just look at the purity of someone’s voice, I think there is tenderness there and humanity, ”said Cho.

And for the record: it is difficult to sing in a mask.

“When you sing, you’re never locked in to anything, so it’s really hard to tell how you’re doing. It’s a lot different in terms of sound,” Cho said.

While Cho can drop off as a glamorous singing poodle, do successful sitcoms, moderate a podcast, design clothes and appear as a BDSM expert on the Netflix show Explained, the comic nominated by Grammy and Emmy keeps finding its way back to the stand- up stage – a place where she has been at home since she was 16.

Cho is part of a JFL line-up from February 13th to 25th that includes comedy headliners Hannah Gadsby, Bill Burr and Patton Oswalt, as well as emerging stand-ups, improvisation and sketch performances, hit podcasts and even short films ,

JFL is just one of around 100 stand-up gigs that Cho does every year. While shows like this form the basis of her three decades of career, she says that she also needs variety to be completely happy.

“I think they all work together to live a balanced life. I love to act. I love music, ”said Cho.

“It’s really special for me to do all of these different things, but comedy is a constant. It’s something that always happens, so that’s the most important part of my life. “

Cho grew up in San Francisco, where her parents ran a gay bookstore. As a self-identifying bisexual, Cho has always been a vocal supporter of the LBGTQ communities, and these communities have supported their work.

“I love that. To me, that’s still a big part of my identity and purpose. So, yes, I love that,” Cho said about her fan base. “I love being strange. I love the weirdness of my existence . It is the essence of who I am. “

It’s also a big part of what she wants to talk about, but it’s by no means her only topic when she enters the stand-up phase. Like many comedians who call America home, the current state of their union is loaded with potential material. And really, isn’t it better to laugh than to cry?

“What is good is that there is a lot to say and there is a lot to do on all of these issues,” said Cho.

“There are things I’ve talked about for a long time, be it racism, sexism or homophobia. All of these things now have a huge impact on our lives. So there’s a lot to say, and that’s the great thing about the comedy – that I can go out and do that. “

Obviously, US President Donald Trump is in the eye of the liberal comedy storm.

Cho doesn’t hesitate to be asked about him.

“When he was elected, the whole thing was annoying from the moment it happened. I really didn’t think it was possible, ”said Cho.

“It’s such a bad situation. He behaves as if this office were a kind of toy for him. It’s a game. He doesn’t even take it seriously. It is really terrifying. “

Cho said she still finds MAGA hat wearers annoying and disappointing.

“The blind believe in him (Trump) – they don’t know that he has no experience as a politician. They seem to see this office as an extension of reality TV,” said Cho.

“It’s like high school, but it’s much worse and it’s real. They spoil him and his ego, but at the same time they put that trust in him that is really undeserved and really out of place. This is really sad for me that they have no idea what’s going on.

“It has to do with their own prejudices.”

While Cho has a lot to say about the current political landscape in the United States, she refuses to let the reality of partisan politics remove all hope from her world.

“I think we’ve come this far … just a few steps back,” Cho said.

“I think it’s a process, and we also gained a lot when we talk about the planet and climate change. the way we talk about trying to fill the gap in sexism; The way we are talking more nuanced and productive about homosexual rights. I feel like there is definitely progress. I think social media has improved our idea of ​​equality and ways to do it. There is hope among all these other things. “

After all, a show like Masked Singer with big, singing toys is a hit, so anything can happen, right?

This showbiz veteran enjoys his work.

“I just really enjoy what I do,” said Cho, who has worked a lot in Vancouver, including recordings with pop duo Tegan and Sara.

“It’s a lot of fun. I enjoy it. It’s a really appreciated part of my life and I think that’s part of it. I think it’s a big part of it, the enthusiasm.

“It’s never about getting exhausted or getting over it. I love it.”

• As well as 7pm. Show on February 15th, Cho will be at the Vancity Theater at 5pm. for a conversation with Margaret Cho.

