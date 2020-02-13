MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Margot Robbie and Michael B. Jordan are the newest A-list actors to participate in the upcoming David O. Russell movie. The film plays Christian Bale in the lead role.

According to the Hollywood reporter, Robbie, who was recently nominated for an Academy Award in the Supporting Actress category for the ‘Bombshell’ film, will work with the ‘American Hustle’ helmer for the first time.

The plot details are kept secret, but it is said that the helmer makes the film from an original idea. This is the first time since 2015 that Russell has put on the director’s hat. His last film as a director was “Joy” by Jennifer Lawrence.

Deadline reported last month that the project could start production in April.

Bale and Russell have collaborated in two films, “The Fighter” (2010) and “American Hustle” (2013). Both films were nominated for numerous Academy Awards. “The Fighter” was nominated for seven Oscars, while “American Hustle” scored 10 noms during Hollywood’s biggest night.

Bale won his first Oscar while working with Russell in “The Fighter”. The esteemed actor won the prize for best supporting actor for playing the character of Dicky Eklund in the film. In the meantime, he was nominated for Best Actor in a leading role for ‘American Hustle’. Russell also received directing nods for both films.

In related news, Robbie was last seen in “Birds of Prey”. The film received positive reviews from everywhere, but it could not perform well at the register. Initially, it was estimated that the film could earn between $ 55-60 million in the opening weekend. But the film opened a sombre $ 33.5 million inland, making it the DCEU film with the worst opening weekend. Abroad, the feature film was opened to $ 48 million in 78 markets.

The global total of the film stands at $ 81.25 million at the global cash register.

Directed by Cathy Yan, the film scores a score of 79% on the Rotten Tomatoes review site. “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey” also plays Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary.

