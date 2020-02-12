WASHINGTON >> A recently retired American diplomat whose abrupt removal by President Donald Trump from her position as ambassador to Ukraine became a point of attention during the hearings of accusations, receives a prize for “excellence” in the conduct of diplomacy.

Marie Yovanovitch was expected to accept the Trainor Award from the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University during a ceremony on Wednesday and to make her first public appearance since she testified before Congress in the impeachment procedure.

Former recipients include former Foreign Minister Madeleine Albright, former Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo and former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

Yovanovitch was a highly valued foreign service officer when Rudy Giuliani, who served as Trump’s personal lawyer, led a campaign against her because he wanted to push Ukrainian officials to help him with his re-election campaign.

Giuliani later said in a series of interviews that he had forced her out of her position and had provided the President with information showing that she had prevented research that could have helped Trump.

Yovanovitch, who was removed from her post in May 2019 without a public statement, testified to Congress that she had urged the Ukrainian government to address long-term US concerns about corruption and described a “coordinated campaign” against her on the basis of “unfounded and false claims from people with clearly questionable motives. “

Trump criticized her publicly as she testified and said on Twitter that “everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went bad.”

In an almost 34-year career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she received a series of promotions under both the Republican and Democratic government, with positions as ambassadors in Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

In a recent publication in The Washington Post, she called it an honor to represent the United States as an immigrant in the country and defended her decision, and that of other senior officials, to speak to Congress about what they saw as misconduct by the administration.

“When officials in the current government saw senior officials acting that they mistakenly considered regarding the Ukraine nation, they refused to participate,” she wrote. “When Congress asked us to testify about these activities, my colleagues and I did not hesitate, not even in light of the administrative efforts to silence us.”