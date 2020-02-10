Advertisement

Nintendo is introducing a Vancouver-themed course to its free Mario Kart Tour game for Android and iOS.

Racers can experience the Canadian circuit from February 11th at 10:00 p.m. PT / February 12th at 1:00 p.m. ET. Some of the most famous landmarks on the route are the North Shore Mountains, Chinatowns Millennium Gate and the Olympic Cauldron at Jack Poole Plaza.

The Valentine’s Tour is coming to an end, but don’t let your heart break! Starting February 11th, 10:00 p.m., you can take a trip through the city of Vancouver and enjoy its natural beauty. What sights are you looking forward to? #MarioKartTour pic.twitter.com/1R8gWflw2W

The track will no doubt offer some other local surprises after its release. Since Nintendo of Canada is headquartered in Vancouver, it’s interesting to see if you can see the building during a race.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Mario Kart Tour is that it regularly offers real places in its courses like Tokyo and New York. However, this is the first Canadian locale since the game started in September. Hopefully other Canadian cities like Toronto or Montreal have the time to shine on Mario Kart Tour.

