Exclusive

TMZ.com

Mark Ruffalo confirms a hot rumor that “Parasite” has won big at the Oscars – and tells us that it is an honor to join the cast of an American TV version.

We got Mark Monday afternoon in LAX … shortly after the news came that HBO saw him as the main actor in a “Parasite” limited TV series that is in the works. You have to see Mark’s reaction to that Collider get in touch … because the guy is superamped.

ABC

It sounds like he is just assuring us that he is there, but he does not jump to say that he is officially on board. He definitely wanted us to know that he likes the movie and loves the fact “Parasite” won as it happened … and wouldn’t say no if someone asked.

It’s called playing it shamefully … in business.

Well, for those who take this idea of ​​taking a Korean strip and reshaping it for the American audience, maybe roll your eyes … calm down. The top floor director, Bong Joon-ho, is reportedly still involved and working with the Oscar winner Adam McKay,

So in other words … this thing has the blessing of Joon-ho, and just as important … it gets paid.

Ruffalo is clearly on the ground for one of these paychecks too!

