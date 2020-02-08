Advertisement

When it comes to the original six Avengers, most of their destinations are either private or have fallen in the near future. Captain America and Tony Stark said goodbye to the MCU with ripping last bows. Stark sacrificed himself for humanity, and Captain America did a time-grabbing to seize the life he never had the chance to live, and eventually gave up the Cap cloak to Sam Wilson’s Falcon.

Actor Mark Ruffalo | Richard Lautens / Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The Black Widow from Natasha is likely to leave the franchise after the upcoming phase 4 prequel. Hawkeye from Clint Barton will train the next archer, Kate Bishop, to follow in his footsteps and follow the Disney + series, and Thor is likely to hand over the hammer to Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder. But what about Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner? Where does the Hulk fit in and is Ruffalo’s journey as the big, green super rescuer in the MCU over? Has Endgame irreparably damaged his arm to insinuate that his days for superhero were no longer?

A recent interview with Mark Ruffalo leaves Hulk’s future in the MCU indefinite. And without film or TV appearances on the horizon – nobody confirms that – many begin to wonder: will the Hulk return to the MCU after Avengers: Endgame?

Mark Ruffalo talks about the role (or lack thereof) of the Hulk in the MCU after “Avengers: Endgame”

As We Got This Covered (WGTC) notes, Mark Ruffalo recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show and talked about his role in the MCU. When asked about a possible return, Ruffalo said, “I don’t know,” before explaining it, “it should be over and that (Avengers: Endgame) was the end.”

Mark Ruffalo’s recent words on the issue – “supposed to be the end -” don’t sound too promising and, if the actor doesn’t even know the plan for his character, fans may have to give up hope that Banner will rise again.

While Marvel Studios makes sure that their actors don’t spoil surprises, Ruffalo is infamous in the past for spilling the beans and this time he can be sincerely in the dark. Mark Ruffalo, however, deserves a return to the MCU, because the last film stripped Banner’s dignity and turned him into comical relief, while taking selfies and dabbing for the youth. With the full Phase 4 slate released, a few options seem the most plausible.

Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk could appear in “She-Hulk” or “Moon Knight”

If Marvel Studios is kidding about Banner, it’s probably the She-Hulk series or Moon Knight. In the comic books, Bruce Banner turns his cousin, Jennifer Walters, into She-Hulk, so that the studio Ruffalo can offer a deal with two or three episodes, just to reinforce her classic story of origin. Or he could play a greater role in introducing the character to Captain Marvel and helping to build the A-Force.

With regard to Moon Knight, the character’s origins are also linked to the Hulk comic books, and if the show writers tinker with the facts – while still relying on the source material – a Hulk appearance is more than possible in Moon Knight .

